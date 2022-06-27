No Virat Kohli in Virender Sehwag's top 3 for the T20 World Cup

Virender Sehwag has left out India's former captain Virat Kohli from his top three for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The former Indian opener feels Ishan Kishan should open with either Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul and any of the two experienced players could bat at No. 3.

Sehwag was highly impressed with the way young Kishan played against South Africa. More than the runs, it was the intent that the 23-year-old showed that suggested how India should approach T20I cricket.

23yrs 165d - Rishabh Pant

23yrs 343d - Ishan Kishan*

24yrs 043d - Suresh Raina

24yrs 047d - Virat Kohli



Speaking in an interaction arranged by Sony Network, Virender Sehwag explained the importance of having a left-hand right-hand combination for India at the top of the order. He said:

“India has options aplenty when it comes to hard hitters in T20s. However, I would personally vouch for Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as the top three batters for the World Cup in Australia. The right-hand and left-hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, or for that matter, Ishan and KL Rahul could be quite interesting for the World T20."

Umran Malik should be in India's plans alongside Bumrah, Shami: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has also backed young Indian speedster Umran Malik to rule the fast bowling department for years alongside world-class Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

The 22-year-old had a breakout IPL 2022 season where he picked up 22 wickets and also made his India debut against Ireland on Sunday. Sehwag reckons that Malik is a potential match-winner for India across formats. He stated:

"If there is one pacer who has thoroughly impressed me, of late, it is none other than Umran Malik. He should definitely be part of India’s plans as one of the key bowlers alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. This IPL has given us many promising young bowlers, but Umran’s skills and talent will definitely earn him a place in the Indian across all three formats in the long run."

It will be interesting to see how India get the best out of Kohli and Malik if both are in their scheme of things for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

