“No wonder I've got no hair” - Nathan Lyon quips as he prepares for 100th consecutive Test

When Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon takes the field in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s, starting June 28, he will join an illustrious list of cricketers to have played 100 consecutive Test matches.

Starting August 2013, Lyon has featured in 99 consecutive Test matches, the latest being the thriller at Edgbaston. The magnitude of the off-spinner’s consistency can be gauged from the fact that only five players before him have managed to play 100 or more consecutive Tests - Alastair Cook (159), Allan Border (153), Mark Waugh (107), Sunil Gavaskar (106) and Brendon McCullum (101).

In the build-up to his 100th successive Test match, Lyon shared his thoughts on an amazing journey. He cricket.com.au:

"That's something I'm really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that's a proper stat in my head. That's a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs.

"No wonder I've got no hair," the 35-year-old quipped.

Lyon credited former New South Wales Waratahs rugby representative and Australia women's rugby sevens' head of athletic performance Tom Carter as well as his network of family and friends for being able to deliver consistently over the last decade. The determined cricketer elaborated:

"For any athlete to be successful over a long period of time, you've got to have really good people around you, and I'm not talking within the Australian cricket team. I feel like my family has been absolutely amazing, with their support and love and care.

"Then there is Tom Carter, who is arguably one of my best mates but also my PT (personal trainer) who I do a lot of work with behind the scenes. It's probably five days a week when we're at home, and he's a psychologist as well as a fitness trainer because I'm able to vent to him and there's no judgement.

"We have really good conversations, so it's probably having those really good people around you and I dare say a lot athletes would feel the same, being able to do it for a long period of time," Lyon concluded.

The off-spinner played a crucial role in Australia going 1-0 up in Ashes 2023. He claimed four wickets in both innings at Edgbaston and also chipped in with an unbeaten 16, adding 55* with skipper Pat Cummins (44*), as Australia chased 281 with two wickets in hand.

Lyon on verge on another massive landmark

Apart from playing his 100th consecutive Test, Lyon is also five scalps away from reaching the 500-wicket landmark.

In 122 Tests so far, the off-spinner has claimed 495 wickets at an average of 30.99, with 23 five-fers and four 10-wicket match hauls.

