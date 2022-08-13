"Nobody really thought that Trent Boult is going to finish up this quickly" - Scott Styris on pacer opting out of New Zealand contract

Scott Styris has said that Trent Boult opting out of his contract with New Zealand Cricket has taken fans by surprise.

Boult asked the New Zealand cricket board to release him from his national contract, as he wanted to spend more time with his family and play in leagues across the globe. While acceding to the left-arm pacer's request, the board made it clear that contracted players will be given a preference for national duty.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Styris was asked if it was unfair on Boult's part to say no to the national team and earn money playing elsewhere. He responded:

"Firstly, it has taken New Zealand by complete surprise, certainly the cricket viewing public. Nobody really thought that Trent Boult is going to finish up this quickly and this soon."

Styris, though, feels Boult cannot be blamed for the call. The former New Zealand all-rounder reasoned:

"It is also a little unfair to say he is chasing money as such. It's time now that he prioritises the format that he enjoys, a little bit like Ben Stokes. But it is also a bigger message that the schedule is broken."

Maham Fatima @Maham0fficial_2 Trent Boult Unlikely To be the Part Of New Zealand Squad For Pakistan Series in Dec-Jan 2022-23.



Trent Boult Gave Up his New Zealand Central Contract To Play Domestic League And Today he has signed himself for the UAE T20 League. Trent Boult Unlikely To be the Part Of New Zealand Squad For Pakistan Series in Dec-Jan 2022-23.Trent Boult Gave Up his New Zealand Central Contract To Play Domestic League And Today he has signed himself for the UAE T20 League.

Styris feels the international game will take a huge hit if top players like Boult and Ben Stokes do not feature. He said:

"I don't think cricket can afford to lose the likes of Stokes and Trent Boult, two of the best cricketers in the world right now, away from the international game."

Stokes recently opted to retire from ODI cricket to concentrate on T20Is and Tests instead. The England Test captain explained that it was impossible for him to continue playing all three formats.

"It depends where you come from" - Scott Styris on whether other players might follow Trent Boult

Trent Boult has joined the MI Emirates for the upcoming T20 league in the UAE

Styris was asked if Boult's decision would open the floodgates for other players opting to take the same route. He replied:

"I think, it depends where you come from. New Zealand players don't get the same levels of money that some of the big Australia, England and Indian players get. This is the players' job; people have to remember that."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha The decisions that Quinton de Kock, and specifically Trent Boult, have made, point to a future of shorter international careers and more players happy to be part of the gig economy. With young families, it isn't easy to play both, international cricket and T20 leagues. The decisions that Quinton de Kock, and specifically Trent Boult, have made, point to a future of shorter international careers and more players happy to be part of the gig economy. With young families, it isn't easy to play both, international cricket and T20 leagues.

While highlighting that every player takes pride in playing for their country, Styris concluded by pointing out that players have a very short span to earn enough to look after their family.

LIVE POLL Q. Will more players opt out of their national team contracts to play franchise leagues across the world? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav