NOR v IND Live telecast: Where to watch India's warm-up T20 match and live stream details

The Indian national cricket team will play their second and final warm-up T20 match against Northamptonshire on Sunday at the County Ground in Northampton.

They squared-off against Derbyshire in their first warm-up T20 match at the County Ground in Derby. Batting first, the hosts scored 150 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Arshdeep Khan and Umran Malik picked up a couple of wickets apiece, while Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer each had one wicket to their name.

In reply, the visitors chased down the target with seven wickets and 20 balls to spare. Sanju Samson opened the innings and scored 38 runs, while Deepak Hooda amassed 59 runs off 37 balls. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 36 runs from just 22 balls at a strike rate of 163.64.

Dinesh Karthik led India for the first time against Derbyshire and guided the side to victory during his first match as captain. The wicketkeeper-batter will continue to lead the side during their upcoming warm-up match against Northamptonshire.

The Men in Blue will look to try out a few more players ahead of the white-ball series against England.

When to watch the warm-up match against Northamptonshire?

The Men in Blue will take on Northamptonshire on July 3, in a T20 warm-up match, starting at 7:00 PM IST.

Date: July 3, Sunday

Time: 2:30 PM local time - 7:00 PM IST

How to watch India's warm-up match against Northamptonshire?

Fans across the globe can watch the warm-up match against Northamptonshire on Steelbacks TV, which is the official YouTube channel of the hosts. The live stream of the match will begin a few minutes before the commencement of the game.

TV: N/A

Live-Stream: Steelbacks TV

