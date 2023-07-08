"Not here to discuss David Warner at this stage" - Andrew McDonald unfazed by opener's twin failures at Headingley

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has dismissed concerns about David Warner despite the opener suffering twin failures in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley. Instead, the former all-rounder recalled how his partnerships with Usman Khawaja at the top have been decisive for Australia.

Warner has found himself once again in the spotlight after putting it to rest at Lord's with 66 and 25. However, he got out for single-figure scores in both innings at Headingley as Stuart Broad claimed the left-hander for the 17th time in Test cricket.

Speaking after Day 2, McDonald defended the opening batter by stating that this instance is likely to happen with an opening bowler and batter. As quoted by Perth Now, the 41-year-old claimed:

"When you have an opening bowler bowling to an opening batsman, they are more likely to get them out with a new ball at times. The three fifty-plus run partnerships that Usman (Khawaja) and David have put on in the series have been telling and had great impact. So not here to discuss David Warner at this stage."

After conceding a 26-run lead on day 2, England came out all guns blazing with the ball, sending back Australia's top four relatively cheaply. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head later stopped the rot to get through to stumps at 116-4.

Ian Healy puts David Warner on notice

Former Australian keeper-batter Ian Healy criticized the 36-year-old's approach and observed how he looked to be going nowhere with his innings at Headingley.

Speaking at Nine Studio during the tea break on day 2, Healy said:

"It worries me. He's smiling a little too much. I'm hopeful it's not a smile and it just looks like a smile. He's numb, he's not really into the innings, his clarity in the mind wasn't there to get 300. Australia have got to get 300 now. He's been the real warrior that leads us into those innings in the past, but he's just been nowhere in this Test when we need to really add 300 at least to our lead of 29 (26)."

Nevertheless, Australia still hold a 142-run lead as Marsh and Head look to swell it more to set England a stiff target.

