"Not everything said on the field should be brought outside" - Deep Dasgupta on Tim Paine's sledging controversy

Deep Dasgupta finds the stump mic as an infringement of the on-field players' privacy. According to the former India wicketkeeper, everything said on the field should not be publicized.

Deep Dasgupta's opinion comes in the light of the controversy involving Australian Test captain Tim Paine and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Paine was caught abusing Ashwin while the latter was batting on the 5th day of the Sydney Test.

Tim Paine called a press conference on Tuesday and issued a public apology for his misconduct. Speaking to Sports Today, Deep Dasgupta suggested the stump mic's sound input should be reduced.

“You have got to make sure that the stump mic is not always high. There are certain things that are said and done during the game, and they should be kept on the field. Not everything said on the field should be brought outside," said Deep Dasgupta.

"Can't wait to get you to the Gabba"



"Can't wait to get you to India, it will be your last series"



Tim Paine had plenty to say to Ravi Ashwin behind the sticks, but the Indian batsman wasn't fazed 👊



He even watched the Aussie keeper shell one the next over 👀 pic.twitter.com/pmUNhMVDIe — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 11, 2021

Tim Paine had drawn a lot of flak for his comments on Twitter. However, soon after the game, the Australian skipper apologized to Ashwin and the pair shared a laugh.

"As a player, I would rather have my privacy," says Deep Dasgupta

Stump mics have been an integral part of the modern technology used in cricket matches. These devices are not only used for DRS purposes but also to bring the public closer to the game. They allow the audience to listen to the on-field conversation among the players and the umpires.

However, the mics have occasionally also recorded some improper comments which then circulate on social media. Deep Dasgupta opined that some banter is fine but he would rather have his private space than having the audience listen to the chats.

“I mean this is what I honestly feel, at times we get into the privacy zone of the players. There is a lot of good banter that happens. We have seen that in the last series, 2018. I mean all that babysitter (Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant) that was great banter," said Dasgupta.

"I know you want to listen to it, but as a player, I would rather have my privacy there, and not let the whole world know what I am talking with my opposition player, because there are some things which should be kept on the field itself,” he added.

Tim Paine's Australia side and Ajinkya Rahane-led India will meet in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from January 15th.