"Not going to be considered for selection" - Matthew Mott on Jofra Archer despite Reece Topley's uncertainty for remainder of 2023 World Cup

England head coach Matthew Mott has said that left-arm seamer Reece Topley is doubtful for the remaining matches of the 2023 World Cup. However, Mott has also confirmed that Jofra Archer will not be considered for selection in the playing XI, given his injury history.

Topley sustained a finger injury in the seventh over of the 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 29-year-old went off the ground for a while before returning to completing his quota, finishing with figures of 8.5-0-88-3.

Speaking to Sky Sports after England's 229-run drubbing, Mott said that they're awaiting X-rays on Topley but added that it doesn't look good.

"We are still waiting on Topley, but it is very much looking like a crack. That is the early diagnosis, but we will wait on x-rays. Jof (Archer) is not going to be considered for selection. He is not going to be able to play a part in the end of this campaign."

Topley was the pick of the bowlers in a forgettable night for the defending champions. The left-armer dismissed Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and David Miller. Archer didn't make the initial 15-man squad, but the selectors decided to send him as a travelling reserve. He hasn't played for England since March.

"It is so sad for Topley" - Nasser Hussain

Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain empathised with the 29-year-old Topley, as he had recently returned from a long injury setback.

Hussain also agreed that Archer shouldn't be added as replacement.

"It is so sad for Topley. He has been through every injury. You thought he might be okay, but then you could tell from his reaction when he went off, kicking two chairs, that it was serious.

"Also, what was Jof doing here? I know you want to look after him because he has had so many injuries, but now he can't be a replacement. It's not been a good week for England's decision-making."

The defending champions' title hopes hang by a thread, as they slip to ninth after a massive 229-run defeat to the Proteas on Saturday. They got bowled out for 170, chasing a mammoth target of 400.