"Not the greatest vote of confidence for Todd Murphy" - Stuart Broad takes a dig after Nathan Lyon's latest claim on 2023 Ashes series

Retired England seamer Stuart Broad took a dig at Nathan Lyon over his recent statement on the 2023 Ashes series, which finished 2-2. Lyon recently claimed Australia would have won the series 4-0 if not for his injury. The Englishman made a tongue-in-cheek comment on the off-spinner's remarks on Instagram.

Lyon, who found a way to keep the English batters quiet, suffered a calf injury during the first innings of the second Test at Lord's. While the veteran off-spinner came out to bat during Australia's 2nd innings in that game, the injury rendered him unable to bowl and was ruled out of the remaining Tests. The New South Wales bowler had claimed nine wickets in two innings at 29.33 by then.

With BBC Sport's Instagram handle posting Lyon's comments, Broad commented on the post:

"Not the greatest vote of confidence for Todd Murphy."

Murphy, who made his debut in India in early 2023, played in the third Test at Headingley and the fifth Test at The Oval. Despite playing Test cricket for the first time in England, the Victorian bowled well, picking up seven wickets at 25.86.

Stuart Broad ended his Test career with a bang

Broad played a critical role in helping England level the series after Ben Stokes and Co. fell down 0-2 after the first two Tests of the 2023 Ashes. The Nottinghamshire seamer became only the second Englishman to take 600 Test wickets in the process.

The final Test at The Oval saw him take the last two wickets as the home side clinched a thrilling 48-run win. The right-arm seamer got rid of Todd Murphy and Alex Carey to bowl Australia out and deny them a historic series victory. The veteran finished his Test career with 604 scalps in 167 Tests at 27.68 apiece.

