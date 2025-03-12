“Not happy the way he got out in the final” - Former India cricketer analyzes key middle-order batter's performance in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India batter Dilip Vengsarkar has lauded Shreyas Iyer for his exceptional performances with the bat for the Men in Blue in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 68-year-old credited the No. 4 batter for ‘realizing his potential’ but wasn't convinced with the way he got out in the final against the Blackcaps. The remarks came after the batter holed out to Rachin Ravindra at long-on off Mitchell Santner's bowling after scoring 48.

Vengsarkar also reserved special praise for KL Rahul. He wants the wicketkeeper-batter to play ahead of Axar Patel going forward. He said (via Indian Express):

“Iyer did very well but I am not happy the way he got out in the final. He should have continued till the very end and finished the game. But happy to see him realize his potential.”

“KL too played a few important innings at number six but still not convinced Axar Patel batting ahead of him at five. The left-hand right-hand combination could be the only reason,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer finished as the second-highest leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy, only behind New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (263). The 30-year-old amassed 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, including two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Rahul scored 140 runs in four innings. He took India over the line in the semifinal against Australia and the summit clash against the Kiwis, returning with scores of 42* and 34*, respectively.

“The decision to take five spinners in the squad proved to be a master stroke” – Dilip Vengsarkar lauded selectors after India’s 2025 Champions Trophy victory

Dilip Vengsarkar also lauded the selectors after India won the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 1983 World Cup-winning player also credited the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for sticking with India captain Rohit Sharma and picking five spinners for the ICC ODI event.

He said in the same interaction:

“Credit needs to go to the selectors as well. They stuck with Rohit after the Australia series. Even the decision to take five spinners in the squad proved to be a masterstroke.”

With the 2025 Champions Trophy win, Rohit Sharma led India to consecutive ICC trophies, including the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Among spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav were the stand-out bowlers for India, returning with nine and seven wickets, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel scalped five wickets apiece.

