“Not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house” – Suresh Raina roasts Pakistani journalist for mocking him

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently roasted a Pakistani journalist with an epic reply on social media. That came as the latter tried to mock him after former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was named after the ICC’s ambassador for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Raina pointed out that he won the 2011 World Cup and reminded him about the Indo-Pak game, where the Men in Green lost to Team India by 29 runs at Mohali. In that game, the left-hander had scored an unbeaten 36 off 39 balls.

The Pakistani journalist wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“ICC has named Shahid Afridi as ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina?”

Raina replied:

“I’m not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you.”

“Raina hu, Afridi nahi” – Suresh Raina recently trolled Shahid Afridi

Suresh Raina recently trolled Shahid Afridi while responding to a query from fellow commentator Aakash Chopra on whether he will come back from retirement. He replied cheekily that he is not Afridi to take a U-turn.

"Suresh Raina hu, Shahid Afridi nahi.” (I am Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi)

Afridi has announced his retirement several times during his international career from 2006 to 2017 across formats. He finally bid adieu to international cricket in 2018.

Click here to check out how many times Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement and taken U-turns.

Meanwhile, Raina has represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is, scoring 7988 runs with the help of seven centuries against 49 half-centuries. The part-time off-spinner also scalped 62 wickets. He announced his retirement from international cricket alongside former India captain MS Dhoni on August 15, 2020.

Raina has also played 205 matches in the IPL, scoring 5528 runs, including one hundred and 39 half-centuries. He is only behind David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli in the top 5 run-scorers in the IPL. With the ball, he has scalped 25 wickets. He is now working as a commentator.

