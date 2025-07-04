"Not many can pull off the white jacket" - Nasser Hussain names Indian commentator as dress code contest winner amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Former England captain Nasser Hussain announced the winner of the dress code contest among Sky Sports commentators for the ongoing Edgbaston Test. Viewers voted Ravi Shastri as the winner, and Hussain complimented the former Indian all-rounder for pulling off the white jacket like no one else.

Ad

Hussain, Shastri, Stuart Broad, Michael Atherton, Mark Butcher, Ian Ward, Kumar Sangakkara and Dinesh Karthik are part of the commentary panel for the second Test of the five-match series between India and England. While announcing the former Team India coach as the winner in the commentary box, the ex-England batter said:

"The King, the don, the main man Ravi Shastri. Not many can pull off the white jacket. Ravi Shastri is number one on the list. Well played, Rav."

Ad

Trending

Karthik, notably, occupied the second spot as Hussain remarked:

"He's only second because of the stripey shirt really doesn't work with that suit, DK."

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Atherton finished last as per the viewers' votes. Hussain trolled him hilariously by stating that his "no iron, scruffy shirt" contributed to it.

Team India fight back at Edgbaston after 303-run partnership between Jamie Smith and Harry Brook

Akash Deep dismissed Harry Brook. (Credits: Getty)

On the cricketing side of things, the tourists have staged a much-needed fightback on Day 3 at Edgbaston after Jamie Smith and Harry Brook piled on the runs with some sensational strokeplay. Mohammed Siraj struck on back-to-back deliveries to send Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) packing in the second over of the day to reduce England to 84/5.

Ad

However, the same opening session saw Brook and Smith add 172 runs. The latter reached his century off only 80 balls, while Brook got to the milestone in 137 deliveries. Akash Deep, who dismissed Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett on Day 2, castled Brook for 158 to break the 303-run stand.

At the time of writing, the hosts had lost nine wickets for 407 runs, still trailing by 180.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news