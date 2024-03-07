"Not picking Kuldeep Yadav" - Nasser Hussain on Ben Stokes' struggles against left-arm wrist-spinner on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has commented on Ben Stokes' struggles against left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the ongoing Test series against India. The 55-year-old observed that Stokes has failed to pick Kuldeep on most occasions.

Stokes fell to Kuldeep for the second time as he played back a delivery on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The 29-year-old picked up a fifer to trigger a batting collapse of epic proportions as the tourists slid to 218 all out from 175-3.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes lauded Zak Crawley for gaining consistency but highlighted the need to convert his starts into big scores. Sharing his thoughts on Stokes' struggles, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Zak Crawley has got better, he's got more consistent. But he keeps getting out between the 50s and 70s. It's the sixth time in Test cricket he's got out at 70s. That middle-order - Jonny Bairstow trying to counter-attack and counterpunch, getting to 20 and 30 and getting out. Ben Stokes has had a difficult tour with the bat, not picking Kuldeep Yadav, going back to him, and getting trapped on the crease."

Hussain reckons the England batters need to introspect on their batting performance instead of hiding behind the 'Bazball' mentality. He explained:

"Ben Foakes is again stuck with the tail. So whatever coach and captain you play under, the most important head in the voice is not the captain or coach. It's your own thought process and how do I become a better cricketer. Hopefully, at the end of this tour, everyone will look at themselves and be like 'Right, don't hide behind 'Bazball' mentality. Try and improve your own game."

England won an important toss and made an excellent start as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley built a 68-run stand. While the tourists went to lunch at 100-2, they lost six wickets for 94 runs in the following session.

"It's an individual task to look at their own game" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain suggested that England cricketers must learn from Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, given how they constantly look to improve themselves. He said:

"I think with the batting, it's an individual task to look at their own game, try and work out how to improve. Wherever you are playing, whatever the coach or captain is, the best and greatest players - you look at Ravi Ashwin, who is playing in his 100th Test - always looking to improve himself. You look at Kuldeep Yadav, who has had a magnificent day again."

India reached 135-1 on Day 1, with Shoaib Bashir claiming Yashasvi Jaiswal for 57. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue to bat on Day 2 and will be hoping to take a healthy lead.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App