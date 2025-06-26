Not Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane picks his two best hundreds from ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India batter Ajinkya Rahane picked his two best hundreds from the first Test between England and India. The opening Test of the five-match series took place at Headingley, Leeds, where England registered a five-wicket win to take the lead in the series.

The Indian team saw four players score five hundreds across both innings of the first Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scored tons in the first innings while KL Rahul and Pant made centuries in the second. Among the five, Ajinkya Rahane picked the second innings hundreds by Rahul and Pant as his two best ones from the match. Rahul made 137 runs off 247 balls while Pant made 118 runs off 140 balls.

Trending

"We got five hundreds in this Test match. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant twin hundreds. But my personal two best hundreds were KL Rahul hundred in the second innings and also Rishabh Pant hundred in the second innings," he said while talking on his YouTube channel (0:24).

Rahane also added that Rahul and Jaiswal's partnership in the first innings was crucial, highlighting the importance of getting good starts while batting in England.

"But what I like about this Test match and our batting unit was the opening start. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's opening start in the first innings. In England when you are batting the opening start is really crucial. When you get that opening partnership it becomes easier for the middle order. I think our batting unit batted really well," he stated.

Unfortunately for India, despite the five centuries, they ended up losing the Test as England chased down a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings on the fifth day.

Ajinkya Rahane lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal for his batting in the opening Test

Ajinkya Rahane also had words of praise for Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahane mentioned that he had spoken about Jaiswal being a crucial factor in this series and that he expects consistent performances from him in the remaining Tests as well.

"Lots to take away from this Test match. I think when I spoke about Yashasvi Jaiswal that he will be a crucial factor in this England Test series, he has been doing well and I am looking forward to his consistent performances in the next four Test matches," he said. (1:02)

Jaiswal scored an impressive hundred in the first innings. The left-hander made 101 runs off 159 balls, striking 16 fours and a six in his knock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news