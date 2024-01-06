"Not spoken to anyone about that" - Jonny Bairstow unsure of taking gloves during Test tour of India

England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has said that he's doubtful of taking the gloves in the five-Test tour of India. However, the Yorkshire cricketer added that he's glad to just keep batting and is training hard to do well in India.

Bairstow returned to action during the 2023 home Ashes series and kept throughout the leg. However, the veteran's glovework was not convincing, dropping catches and missing stumping chances. Nevertheless, he had a decent series with the bat, averaging 40.25 in five games with 322 runs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 34-year-old said he has left the decision to keep to the selectors and asserted that his ankle has been doing well.

"I've not spoken to anyone about that. As long as I'm over there, as long as I'm fit and firing, the selection decisions will be taken out of my hands.

"But look, I'm fairly happy with where I'm at, whether I'm keeping, batting or whatever it is. I've been getting my ankle right, just training in the gym pretty hard, catching up with friends and family."

Ben Foakes, who did an outstanding job during their last tour of India, is likely to step up again to the fore, but Foakes hasn't played a Test since February 2023.

"We know how strong they are" - Jonny Bairstow on India

Jonny Bairstow

While Bairstow acknowledged that Indian spinners are ruthless, he's also aware of the pacers causing significant damage.

"India can produce different pitches: it doesn't have to turn. We've seen how potent their seam attack has been recently.

"Look, I'm sure the pitches will turn: it's whether or not they'll turn from day one, which potentially negates a bit of their strength in their seam attack. We know how strong they are. There's been a lot of talk around Bazball and the probably majority of it has been from you guys."

The 34-year-old also addressed conversations around Bazball, saying that it will be interesting to see how England replicate it in India.

"Look, it's a positive way of playing cricket. It's a way in which we're trying to entertain people that are watching.

"In India, we know the conditions are going to be slightly different. … it'll be a case of, can we adapt quick enough and well enough to the conditions, and play suitably?"

The first Test starts on Jan. 25 in Hyderabad.

