"Not sure if it’s as intimidating as it was" - Steve Harmison casts doubts on Team India's batting ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

Former England seamer Steve Harmison has cast doubts on Team India's batting unit ahead of the five-Test series, suggesting that it is not as intimidating as one of the yesteryears. Harmison stated that he remains unsure of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's potential in the longest format despite faring well in limited-overs cricket.

With Ainkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara out of the Test side, India have some relatively inexperienced faces in their line-up. While Gill and Shreyas Iyer have struggled in recent times, Jaiswal has adapted to Test cricket well, averaging 45.14 in four Tests alongside a century and half-century.

Speaking to IANS, Harmison feels India will heavily depend on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they currently lack the class of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman. The 45-year-old elaborated:

"India will fancy their chances in their own environment, especially with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in their batting line-up. England, though, will feel that there are some vulnerabilities in that batting line-up. When I toured India, you had those big batters in the likes of Sehwag, Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman – all stellar players. I am not sure if it’s as intimidating as it was back in the day."

"Shubman Gill is a very talented player and Yashasvi Jaiswal is a good player, so as Shreyas Iyer. But I don’t think there are more of established international players in red-ball as compared to white-ball set-up," he added.

Harmison equally pointed out England's vulnerabilities and believes Joe Root and Ben Stokes must shoulder the burden of scoring runs amid an inexperienced line-up.

"Ben Duckett is still finding his way, while Zak Crawley is still trying to find his way, though he’s an exciting talent," he continued. "So, Ben Stokes and Joe Root will have to shoulder the burden and the majority of pressure if England are to perform with the bat.

"A lot of their success with the bat will be largely down to Joe Root having one of his better series because he’s the best player of spin in the current line-up, and is amongst the modern-day great players of this generation alongside Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson."

Root was the leading run-getter when England visited India the last time, aggregating 368 runs in four Tests. However, the wheels fell off for the Yorkshire batter after the opening Test when he made a double-hundred in the first innings.

"He will be a big miss for India in the initial period" - Steve Harmison on Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami. (Image Credits: Getty)

Steve Harmison reckons India are well stacked in the fast-bowling department despite Mohammed Shami's absence for the first two Tests.

"Both teams would be happy with their fast-bowling line-ups," he added. "Mohammed Shami is one of the best bowlers of the present time, whether it’s red-ball or white-ball cricket. He will be a big miss for India in the initial period. India are well-suited with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, but if Shami is available later, he will enter the equation."

Speaking of England, Harmison feels the tourists must use the available resources judiciously.

"England have James Anderson, who did bowl well when he was in India last time," he added. "I can see him doing the same thing again, as England are going to use his experience wisely. So, they might go in with one of Anderson, Robinson, Wood or Atkinson in these games, where England would need a sublime and skilful fast bowler. England have picked their best four possible fast-bowling options."

Hyderabad will host the first Test, starting on January 25, while Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala are the venues for the remaining matches.

