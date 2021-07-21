IND vs SL 2021: "Not worried about the last 10 overs. Teams always look to score runs that time" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a great day on the field in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. He started off with some great bowling in the first innings. After failing to get a wicket in the first match, he took three wickets conceding only 54 runs in this match. He bowled with great control in this match and shades of the old Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be seen.

"Not worried about the last 10 overs. Teams always look to score runs at that time,"

That was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's response when asked a question about India's death bowling by Sportskeeda during the post-match presser. Bhuvneshwar was quick to say that India were not worried about their bowling in the first two ODI'S.

When #TeamIndia in Durham cheered for #TeamIndia in Colombo.



From dressing room, dining room and on the bus, not a moment of this memorable win was missed. 🙌 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/IQt5xcpHnr — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

It is noteworthy that India conceded 76 runs in the last 10 overs of the first ODI while they conceded 80 runs in the second ODI. Many people said that India needed to work on their death bowling but Bhuvneshwar Kumar was very relaxed when questioned about this. India's premier death bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is not a part of this series as he is currently in England.

"Deliberate move to bowl Kulcha in the last 10 overs" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also questioned if the team was looking to use Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the last 10 overs. Kulcha bowled four out of the last 10 overs in the second ODI. Kumar said,

"Definitely. It is a part of the strategy to have a few overs of the spinners post the powerplay as five fielders are allowed outside the circle,"

A well-deserved Man of the Match award for @deepak_chahar9 for his unbeaten knock of 69 and take #TeamIndia past the finish line 👏👏#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/tf3JsYvpYM — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

It was a thrilling match which went right down the wire. India won the match with just five balls to spare. Chasing 276, the batsmen failed to take the team home. At 193-7 it seemed like India had lost the match. However, some great batting by Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped the team win by three wickets. Chahar was the top scorer for India as he played a 69 run knock.

Bhuvneshwar supported him well and managed to score 19 runs in 29 balls. With this victory, India have secured the series 2-0. Sri Lanka would be really disappointed as at one point this game was in their hands. They will be looking to play for pride and come back stronger in the final ODI scheduled for 23 July.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar