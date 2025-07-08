Novak Djokovic responds to Virat Kohli's Instagram story after latter shows support at Wimbledon 2025

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic responded to a message from veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who had extended his support during the former’s Wimbledon 2025 match. Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were seen in the stands at the All England Club on Monday, July 7, with their photo quickly making waves on social media.
The Delhi-born cricketer also shared an Instagram story supporting Djokovic, who had defeated Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Kohli captioned the post:
“What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.”
Djokovic, in response, reshared Kohli’s story on his own Instagram account and wrote:
“Thank you for supporting.”
The 38-year-old is scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday, July 9, when he faces Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.
As for Kohli, he is not part of India’s ongoing five-match Test series against England, having announced his retirement from red-ball cricket on May 12, concluding a remarkable Test career that spanned 123 matches.
Virat Kohli lifted his maiden IPL trophy with RCB in 2025
Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3 to secure their maiden title—ending an 18-year wait.
Kohli had a strong campaign with the bat, amassing 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, including eight half-centuries. He remains the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, with 8,661 runs in 267 matches (259 innings) at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85, featuring 63 fifties and eight centuries.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis