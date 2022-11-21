"Now you want to destroy Haris Rauf as well" - Fans slam PCB for not giving the pacer rest by including him in squad for home Test series against England

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is expected to make his Test debut during the team's upcoming three-match home Test series against England in December.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 18-member squad for the England series on Monday, November 21. Rauf earned his maiden Test call-up after a string of impressive performances in white-ball cricket.

The speedster could play a significant role for Babar Azam and Co. in the assignment in the absence of fast bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out due to injury.

However, certain fans on social media have expressed concerns over Haris Rauf's inclusion. They suggested that it was important to manage the workload of the pacer in order to avoid any injury concerns in the future.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

mansur🇧🇷 @chaiiichahiyee Playing Haris Rauf in the test matches too?? They're gonna ki77 that guy Playing Haris Rauf in the test matches too?? They're gonna ki77 that guy

Arslan @maruciomacri @TheRealPCB Haris rauf py reham kro ku ISKA career b barbaad krna hy @TheRealPCB Haris rauf py reham kro ku ISKA career b barbaad krna hy

Shahzeb Ijaz 🇵🇰 💿 @ShahzebIjazREAL @TheRealPCB Haris Rauf is Good for shorter format dont put extra burden on him we need him in 2023 WorldCup @TheRealPCB Haris Rauf is Good for shorter format dont put extra burden on him we need him in 2023 WorldCup

° @wornouttees Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Our 18-player squad for the three-Test series against England



#PAKvENG Our 18-player squad for the three-Test series against England 🚨 Our 18-player squad for the three-Test series against England 🚨#PAKvENG https://t.co/NOXoTMPYDx Man idk but Haris Rauf doesn't seem like a good fit in tests, plus give the man some rest. twitter.com/TheRealPCB/sta… Man idk but Haris Rauf doesn't seem like a good fit in tests, plus give the man some rest. twitter.com/TheRealPCB/sta…

Moeed 🔪 @mbk_1013 Really hope Haris Rauf isn't permanently made a part of test squad. Already he has a lot of burden on his shoulders as far as white ball cricket is concerned. Definitely Faheem, M.Ali can play ahead of Haris Rauf. Really hope Haris Rauf isn't permanently made a part of test squad. Already he has a lot of burden on his shoulders as far as white ball cricket is concerned. Definitely Faheem, M.Ali can play ahead of Haris Rauf.

Shubman @Mathan4u @TheRealPCB Haris Rauf should be rested after long hectic cricket. @TheRealPCB Haris Rauf should be rested after long hectic cricket.

Hanif Khan Yousafzai @hanifyousafzai4 @TheRealPCB Now you want to destroy Haris Rauf as well by employing him in all three formats. Very strange @TheRealPCB Now you want to destroy Haris Rauf as well by employing him in all three formats. Very strange

Tasneem @missfiftyovers 🏻 cant afford anymore injuries. Anw Haris rauf should’ve been rested🏻 cant afford anymore injuries. Anw Haris rauf should’ve been rested🙏🏻 cant afford anymore injuries.

Haris Rauf emerged as one of the top performers with the ball for the Men in Green in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 29-year-old bagged eight wickets in seven matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.84.

Notably, the Pakistani board has come under the scanner following Shaheen Afridi's knee injury. They have received widespread criticism for burning out the left-armer by making him play consistently in all three formats.

England to tour Pakistan for first Test series in 17 years

Pakistan and England will battle it out in three Test matches next month. The series between the two cricketing nations is part of the World Test Championship 2023.

The three fixtures are scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi. It is worth mentioning that the two sides also competed in a seven-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England trumped the hosts 4-3 in the series. Pakistan will be aiming to make amends by clinching a win in the red-ball battle.

Pakistan's squad for England Test series:

Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.

