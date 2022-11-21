"Now you want to destroy Haris Rauf as well" - Fans slam PCB for not giving the pacer rest by including him in squad for home Test series against England

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is expected to make his Test debut during the team's upcoming three-match home Test series against England in December.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 18-member squad for the England series on Monday, November 21. Rauf earned his maiden Test call-up after a string of impressive performances in white-ball cricket.
The speedster could play a significant role for Babar Azam and Co. in the assignment in the absence of fast bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out due to injury.
However, certain fans on social media have expressed concerns over Haris Rauf's inclusion. They suggested that it was important to manage the workload of the pacer in order to avoid any injury concerns in the future.
Haris Rauf emerged as one of the top performers with the ball for the Men in Green in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 29-year-old bagged eight wickets in seven matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.84.
Notably, the Pakistani board has come under the scanner following Shaheen Afridi's knee injury. They have received widespread criticism for burning out the left-armer by making him play consistently in all three formats.
England to tour Pakistan for first Test series in 17 years
Pakistan and England will battle it out in three Test matches next month. The series between the two cricketing nations is part of the World Test Championship 2023.
The three fixtures are scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi. It is worth mentioning that the two sides also competed in a seven-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.
England trumped the hosts 4-3 in the series. Pakistan will be aiming to make amends by clinching a win in the red-ball battle.
Pakistan's squad for England Test series:
Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.