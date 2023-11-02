"Now they will have to get Travis Head to bowl spin" - Aakash Chopra on concussion ruling Glenn Maxwell out of AUS vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra feels Glenn Maxwell's concussion-induced absence for Australia's 2023 World Cup clash against England will compromise their spin bowling.

The two arch-rivals will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4. Maxwell has been ruled out of the game because of a concussion sustained after a fall from a golf cart.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out a few Australian players have had freak injuries lately and highlighted that Travis Head might have to perform the second spinner's role in Maxwell's absence. He elaborated (7:40):

"Glenn Maxwell - is this team not different? Adam Zampa was swimming with his eyes closed and hit his head on the wall. Glenn Maxwell was hanging on the back of a golf cart, he fell and got a concussion. He won't be available for the England game."

The former India opener added:

"Sometimes you feel that they are deliberately trying that there should be some injuries in their account, something should be there in their team. You are unbelievable. How do you do this? This team already had only two spinners, now they will have to get Travis Head to bowl spin, they don't have any other spinners."

Adam Zampa is the only specialist spinner in Australia's World Cup squad. Maxwell has performed decently as the second spinner, picking up four wickets in five innings at an impressive economy rate of 4.82.

"Why are you even allowing England to breathe?" - Aakash Chopra

England are on the verge of being eliminated from the ongoing World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Australia shouldn't give England even a semblance of a chance to stage a comeback in the tournament. He explained (8:10):

"Why are you even allowing England to breathe? They are already a team that has collapsed. As they say - when a wrestler has fallen, you should pin him down. You should crush him and not allow him to get away."

Chopra concluded by opining that Maxwell's absence could hamper Australia's attempt to knock England out of the tournament. He said:

"So you should have tried to do that but Glenn Maxwell won't be available for this game. It's an interesting one because based on the concussion rules, he will remain under observation for the next five or six days, and will only be available after that."

Australia have been dealt another blow ahead of the England clash. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has flown home for personal reasons and won't be available for Saturday's game.

