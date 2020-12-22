NZ v PAK 2020: "Pakistan are a dangerous side with class players" - Neil Wagner

Premier New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner has stated that his team would need to bring their top game against a Pakistan side that features some 'class players' in the upcoming Test series.

Speaking in a media press release issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Neil Wagner termed Pakistan as a dangerous side with quality players throughout their line-up:

“Pakistan are a dangerous side with class players throughout their lineup — so we know we’ll have to be at the top of our game."

It doesn’t get much bigger than a Boxing Day Test on your home ground: Neil Wagner

The 34-year old is looking forward to the Boxing Day Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and conceded that it will be a very special occasion for him as a local player:

“It doesn’t get much bigger than a Boxing Day Test on your home ground. The community has really got behind Bay Oval and to see a bumper crowd there on Boxing Day will be pretty special as a local player.”

Neil Wagner, who is currently ranked No 3 on ICC Test Bowling Rankings, is optimistic that New Zealand can push for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final considering their current form.

The Black Caps made easy work of the West Indies in the recently-concluded Test series and also completed a clean sweep over India earlier in the year. At present, they are placed just behind India at No. 3 on the WTC Points Table.

“The Test team have played some really good cricket of late and to have an opportunity to push for a World Test Championship Final is truly exciting,” Neil Wagner added.

Neil Wagner has now represented the Black Caps in 50 Tests, scalping 215 wickets at a highly impressive average of 26.33. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Test Cricket.