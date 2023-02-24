NZ vs ENG 2nd Test Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The second Test of the two-match series between New Zealand and England will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from Friday (February 24). The visitors are 1-0 up in the series, having hammered the Kiwis by 267 runs in the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening Test of the series. Sticking to their 'Bazball' philosophy, England declared their first innings on 325-9 in 58.2 overs.

Harry Brook top-scored with 89 off 81, a knock that featured 15 fours and a six. Opener Ben Duckett also contributed a blazing 84 off 68. For New Zealand, Neil Wagner claimed 4-82.

In response, the Kiwis were restricted to 306 all out despite keeper-batter Tom Blundell’s defiant 138 and opener Devon Conway’s 77. Ollie Robinson and James Anderson combined to claim seven New Zealand wickets.

In the second innings, half-centuries from Brook, Joe Root and Ben Foakes lifted England to 374. Chasing a big target of 394, New Zealand folded up meekly for 126, with old warhorses Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad claiming four wickets apiece.

During the Test, the veteran pace duo became the most successful bowling pair in Tests. There was more joy in store, as 40-year-old Anderson reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Test rankings.

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test telecast channel list in India

The second New Zealand vs England Test will be live on Amazon Prime Video in India. The game will not be live on any cable TV channel in the country. Viewers will thus need to buy a subscription to watch the second Test live on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, fans in New Zealand can follow the Test on Spark Sport, while in the UK, the series will be live on BT Sport.

The second NZ vs ENG 2023 Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington begins at 3:30 am IST (11:00 am local time).

Poll : 0 votes