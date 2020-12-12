New Zealand continued their dominance over a hapless West Indies on Day 2 of the Wellington Test on Saturday. The hosts amassed 460 in their first innings, with Henry Nicholls registering a career-best 174, and Neil Wagner scoring a maiden fifty in his 50th Test for New Zealand.

Tim Southee (3 for 29) and Kyle Jamieson (5 for 34) then combined to leave West Indies reeling at 124 for 8 at stumps.

After a loose first over by Southee, one in which he did not ask Kraigg Brathwaite any probing questions, the New Zealand pacer along with his left-arm compatriot Trent Boult put the West Indies batsmen through a stern examination of swing bowling. The West Indies batsmen were mostly caught at the crease, not sure whether to go back or forward.

Not surprisingly, Brathwaite (0) jabbed at a Southee outswinger to first slip in the third over. Darren Bravo (14) struggled for a while before giving a return catch to the bowler. Southee also troubled John Campbell by hitting him in the groin with a ball that lifted off the pitch.

Wagner and Jamieson carried on from where the New Zealand opening bowlers left off. Jamieson ended the misery of Campbell (14) in his first over and then sent back Roston Chase with a searing yorker.

On his hat-trick ball, Jamieson rapped Jermaine Blackwood on the pads, and New Zealand went for the review. However, the hat-trick wasn’t to be, though, as the ball wasn’t hitting the stumps. Nevertheless, at 29 for 4, West Indies were very much under the pump.

The visitors finally showed some resistance with Shamarh Brooks and Blackwood featuring in a fifth-wicket stand of 68. Brooks held one end up and hung on for 92 balls for his 14. The stubborn stand was finally broken when Brooks shouldered arms to one that came in off the seam from Jamieson.

Nevertheless, Blackwood continued to impress and was aggressive with his stroke-making, reaching his half-century off 70 balls. His resistance eventually ended on 69 when Southee got one to climb and forced the batsman to edge the ball to slip.

That was followed by skipper Jason Holder’s miscued pull off Jamieson finding mid-on. In the same over, Jamieson completed a memorable five-for, having Alzarri Joseph caught behind.

Nicholls, Wagner punish West Indies as New Zealand amass 460

Looking to pick up quick New Zealand wickets at the start of Day 2, West Indies managed only two in the first session. Joseph got Jamieson (20) to nick a drive to second slip before Southee played on to the same bowler after getting cramped for room.

However, Nicholls, resuming the day on 117, carried on his good work. New Zealand got into overdrive after lunch, with both Nicholls and Wagner unleashing powerful strokes. Wagner brought up his fifty off 36 balls while Nicholls went on to score 174.

The enterprising partnership, which saw 95 runs being scored off 73 balls, ended when Nicholls’ drive off Chase found Brathwaite at short extra-cover. Wagner returned unbeaten on 66 from 42 balls, slashing eight fours and four sixes, as New Zealand kept the pressure on the hapless West Windies bowlers.

West Indies, as has been the case for a number of years now, were terrible in the field.

Jason Holder found Jamieson’s edge off a back-foot punch, but Campbell put the batsman down at second slip. Chemar Holder and Chase then dropped Wagner in successive overs, both being miscued hooks going to ground.

It was an early indicator of another forgettable day in the office for the West Windies in New Zealand. The visitors now face a tall task to avoid defeat and salvage the series.