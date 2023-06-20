"Obviously I was preparing for T20 cricket" - Joe Root on his IPL 2023 stitnt

England's ace batter Joe Root revealed that he understands what it takes to succeed in Test cricket despite preparing for T20 cricket before the Ashes. Root's statement comes after the right-hander struck a century on Day 1 at Edgbaston.

Root has looked in sublime touch in both innings of the Ashes Test at Edgbaston, playing crisp shots combined with sheer audacity. The 32-year-old crafted a classy hundred in the first innings and scored an equally smooth 46 in the second. While the former Test captain went to play IPL 2023 in India, he played only three games.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the fourth day's play, he said the packed international schedule doesn't provide much of a chance to improve. However, the veteran claimed that the environment in the IPL gave him a good chance to look at his game.

"You're playing a full schedule of international cricket all the time, you don't get blocks to train or a chance to improve," Joe Root said. "Obviously, I was preparing for T20 cricket while I was out there. I have quite a bit of experience behind me now, I've had success in Test cricket, so I know what it requires to go and get it done, but if there were other things to add it felt like a really good environment to do that."

The Yorkshire batter played two audacious reverse sweep shots in the second over on Day 4. However, he gifted his wicket to Nathan Lyon, stepping out and missing the ball completely as Alex Carey whipped the bails off.

"He just owned the game" - Kevin Pietersen on Joe Root

Kevin Pietersen. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen observed that the right-hander's batting masterclass made Australia scratch their heads.

"What was brilliant was Joe Root and how he just owned the game," Pietersen said. "He ran the game, he was pure quality, and he just owned that space, and all of this lot were scratching their heads going 'what do we do?' That's probably the couple of months he's spent there in Jaipur. You play a lot of cricket in the shortest form of the game, but he would have been practising all that stuff."

Chasing 281, Australia need 174 more to win on Day 5 with seven wickets in hand.

Poll : 0 votes