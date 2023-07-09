"Officially a bunny of Pat Cummins" - Fans react as the Australian skipper gets Joe Root third time in a row in Ashes 2023 series

Australia's captain Pat Cummins once again emerged victorious in his battle with England's Joe Root as he dismissed the star batter on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley.

Root perished in the 29th over of the fourth innings. Cummins dished out a short ball down the leg side. The right-handed batter attempted a pull shot but could only manage a faint edge that went straight into the hands of keeper Alex Carey.

Cummins provided Australia with a massive breakthrough as Root departed after contributing 21 runs off 33 balls in the run chase. Notably, this was the third successive time that the Aussie skipper got Root's wicket.

A number of fans took to social media to react to the dismissal. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

It is worth mentioning that the fast bowler has an impressive record against the former England captain. Cummins has dismissed Root 11 times in Test cricket.

Joe Root finished with scores of 19 and 21 in third Ashes 2023 Test

Joe Root started off the ongoing five-match Test series on a promising note, notching up a remarkable hundred in the opening encounter. However, apart from the 118-run knock at Edgbaston, he has failed to live up to fans' expectations.

The senior batter registered scores of 10 and 18 in the subsequent Lord's Test, and finished with scores of 19 and 21 in the third fixture. He has mustered 232 runs across six innings at an average of 46.40.

England have a chance of bouncing back in the Ashes 2023 series by chasing down Australia's 251-run target. Pat Cummins and Co. currently have a 2-0 lead to their name.

At the time of writing, the hosts are 161/5 in 34 overs and require 90 runs to win the contest. Harry Brook (42*) is at the crease alongside Jonny Bairstow (0*).

