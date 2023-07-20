Old Trafford weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of the 4th ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

A remarkable four-wicket haul from Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad historic feat helped England take the onus on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. At the end of the first day's play, the Aussies are placed at 299/8 with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the middle.

Trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, England won the toss and chose to field first on an overcast morning in Manchester. Broad struck with the new ball to dismiss Australia's best batter in the series so far, Usman Khawaja.

David Warner, who has been under the scanner, batted with great intent, while Marnus Labuschagne took his time out in the middle. Steve Smith also looked positive before the hosts bounced back since the second session started.

Warner and Smith failed to convert the start, while Labuschagne was guilty of not capitalizing on the half-century.

Starting the final session at 187/4, Travis Head continued the trend of throwing away the starts, giving Broad his 600th Test wicket. Mitchell Marsh looked in his blazing form, adding some useful runs, while Cameron Green gave good company despite looking shaky. However, the re-introduction of Woakes did the trick once again as he removed both batters in the first over.

Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh managed to frustrate England for an hour before the new ball was due. Ben Stokes was quick to hand the new cherry to Woakes, who dismissed Carey at the fag end of the day to have the Aussies reeling at 299/8 in Old Trafford.

Manchester weather forecast - Old Trafford weather report on Day 2 - No rain predicted

Day 1 of the Old Trafford Test had a high chance of rain in the forecast, however, there were no signs of precipitation. The weather is likely to remain the same on the second day as well with no trace of showers in the forecast for Thursday. However, there will be significant cloud cover throughout the day.

The temperature will hover between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius, with the real being one degree higher.