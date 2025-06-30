Old video of Sunil Gavaskar hitting audacious Rishabh Pant-like 6 goes viral ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant share little in common when it comes to batting in Test cricket. The Little Master was known for his exemplary technique and wonderful temperament. He could occupy the crease for hours against the very best in the world. On the contrary, Pant loves taking risks and going after the bowlers irrespective of the situation of the game.

Incidentally, Gavaskar has been in the commentary box recently during two of Pant's significant moments in Test cricket. The former India captain slammed the keeper-batter with his now iconic 'stupid, stupid, stupid' remark after Pant threw his wicket away in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Gavaskar, however, also hailed him with a 'super, super, super' comment after his recent ton in Headingley.

Amazingly, while Gavaskar was known for being a technically correct batter even while playing aggressive strokes, an old video of him slamming an unorthodox six, in what can be termed Pant-style, has now gone viral on social media. In the clip shared by a Pant fan page on X, Gavaskar is seen hooking a short ball for six and then losing his balance. Unlike Pant, though, he does not end up on the ground.

While details of the match are not available, the video appears to be from a Test match in England. In the 50-second clip, Gavaskar first awkwardly defends a short ball from a right-arm pacer that climbs on him. The next ball is also of a similar length, but the line is towards leg stump. Gavaskar shuffles towards off stump and uncharacteristically hooks the bowler for a maximum.

Incredibly, the Little Master pulled off the stroke without a helmet on. Gavaskar was renowned for taking on the greatest fast bowlers of the 70s and 80s without wearing a helmet. He is regarded among the greatest batters of all time. In 125 Tests, the former India opener amassed 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12, with 34 hundreds and 45 half-centuries to his name.

Comparing Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant's Test records in England

Gavaskar played 16 Test matches in England during his illustrious career. In 28 innings, he scored 1,152 runs at an average of 41.14, with the aid of two hundreds and eight half-centuries. He scored an epic 221 off 443 balls at The Oval in 1979 as India fell just short of chasing down 438 in the thrilling drawn encounter.

Pant has so far played 10 Tests in England. In 19 innings, he has scored 808 runs, averaging 42.52, with four hundreds and two fifties. The left-handed batter struck hundreds in both innings of the first Test against England in Headingley.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

