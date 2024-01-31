Ollie Pope makes significant jump in ICC Test rankings ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

England Test vice-captain Ollie Pope has made a significant jump in the latest ICC Test rankings following his heroics in the opening Test against India in Hyderabad. The right-handed batter has jumped 20 spots to 15th in the batter’s rankings, released by the ICC on Wednesday, January 31.

For the unversed, Pope smashed 196 runs off 278 balls against India, with the help of 21 boundaries to register his highest score away from home.

The 26-year-old helped England set a 231-target for the visitors despite his team trailing by 190 runs in the second innings on a spin-friendly pitch. The Ben Stokes-led side won the game by 28 runs to go 1-0 ahead in the five-match Test series.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Pope, Australia’s Usman Khawaja rose two places to eighth following his half-century against the West Indies in the second Test. England opener Ben Duckett, who returned with scores of 35 and 47, respectively, in Hyderabad, improved five spots to 22nd place.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson consolidated his World No.1 status.

Ravichandran Ashwin stays No.1 spot in ICC Test rankings

On the bowling front, Ravichandran Ashwin consolidated his No.1 rankings in the ICC Test rankings following his six wickets against England in Hyderabad. The off-spinner needs four more wickets to become only second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619) to bag 500 wickets in the red-ball format.

Meanwhile, three West Indies bowlers were also rewarded following their second Test triumph against Australia. Shamar Joseph, who bagged 13 wickets in two Tests, rose to the 42nd spot from 50th.

Kemar Roach (17th) and Alzarri Joseph (33rd) jumped two and four spots, respectively. The duo bagged five and seven wickets in the two-match Test series, respectively.

Among all-rounders, Joe Root impressed with five wickets against India in the opening Test. The 33-year-old has risen to a career-high rating at the fourth spot. Ravindra Jadeja, who is set to miss out on the second Test due to a hamstring injury, kept his No.1 status.

India and England players will be next in action in the second Test in Vizag from December 2.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App