Ollie Pope undergoes successful shoulder surgery after being ruled out of Ashes 2023

England Test cricketer Ollie Pope has said that he underwent a successful shoulder surgery after being ruled out of the 2023 Ashes series. The Surrey batter took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself in hospital as he commences his road to recovery.

The 25-year-old injured his shoulder while fielding during Australia's second innings of the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Despite the injury, the on-field umpire had summoned the right-handed batter to field, leaving England's spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel baffled by the end of the day.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter and wrote the caption, 'Surgery a success'. With England's next assignment set to be the India tour next year, Pope will look to return for the same. Ben Stokes and Co. tour India for five Tests in 2024.

"I was on heavy painkillers" - Ollie Pope

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Pope said that the painkillers he took for the injury made him drowsy as he waited for his chance to bat.

"It was sore. I was on heavy painkillers. I was falling asleep waiting to bat because the painkillers were so strong. That was kind of annoying.

"Once I got into the innings, it was OK. There were shots which jarred it. I didn't want to carry on on the pitch because you know what the Aussies are like. I didn't want to have a target on my back."

The England vice-captain made 42 in the first innings at Lord's before Mitchell Starc's brute of a delivery cleaned him up in the second.

He ended the series with 90 runs in two games. Meanwhile, England trail the five-Test series 2-1, having pulled one back at Headingley after losing at Edgbaston and Lord's. The Englishmen are bowling first in the fourth Test at Manchester after Stokes won the toss.