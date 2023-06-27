"Ollie Robinson doesn't let stuff like that affect him" - Ben Stokes on backlash from ex-Australian players after 1st Ashes Test 

England Test skipper Ben Stokes recently said that fast bowler Ollie Robinson won’t be affected by the backlash he faced over his send-off to Australian opener Usman Khawaja in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham.

Robinson made headlines in Australian media for all the wrong reasons during the Ashes opener. It started with his foul-mouthed send-off to Khawaja in the first innings. The England pacer was heard shouting "f*** off, you f***ing p***k" at Khawaja after cleaning him up with a pinpoint yorker. The aggressive celebrations from Robinson drew widespread criticism.

Many former Australian players asked Robinson to focus on his game rather than indulging in unwanted controversies. However, Ben Stokes backed his teammate’s approach and said that he won’t control him on the pitch. Speaking ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, the England Test captain said:

“Ollie Robinson doesn't let stuff like that affect him. He's been a quality performer every time he has walked on to the field for England. His performances have proven that.”

“I definitely won't be having a word with him saying, 'Rein yourself in'. Because you don't want to take something away from the player that gets the best out of him.”

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket "What's Ashes cricket without comments from past players"



Ben Stokes says he will not be telling Ollie Robinson to 'reign it in' "What's Ashes cricket without comments from past players" Ben Stokes says he will not be telling Ollie Robinson to 'reign it in' https://t.co/u8jgWqa9FN

"Ollie Robinson is the sixth-best bowler in the world" - Ben Stokes

At the end of Day 3 of the first test, Ollie Robinson justified his send-off to Usman Khawaja by claiming that Ricky Ponting’s Australia gave a similar treatment to England in the Ashes during their time.

Robinson’s comments about Ponting didn’t go down well with the latter and many of his former teammates. Ponting said if Robinson hasn’t learned a lesson from the first Test, then he is a slow learner.

Matthew Hayden said that Robinson lacks express pace and the Australians should hammer him in the remaining series, while Justin Langer said that the 29-year-old will be "ripped apart" if he doesn’t deliver.

Reacting to the comments from the former Australian players, Ben Stokes said Robinson is currently the sixth-best bowler in the world. He said:

“What's Ashes cricket without a little bit of comments from past players. It's not the only time where emotions in professional sport has came out in that form. I think Ollie Robinson is the sixth best bowler in the world. His average is 21 with the ball. That's all.”

England Cricket @englandcricket



Set and ready to go again



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes All smiles in the Lord's sunSet and ready to go again All smiles in the Lord's sun ☀️ Set and ready to go again 💪 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes https://t.co/gL2aMIeSkH

England and Australia will resume the on-field Ashes rivalry on Wednesday, June 28, at Lord’s. The visitors lead the five-match Test series 1-0 after their two-wicket win at Edgbaston.

Poll : 0 votes