Ollie Robinson returns as England announce squad for first two Tests against South Africa

England Cricket's selection panel has named a 14-man squad for the first two out of three Tests against South Africa. Right-arm seamer Ollie Robinson is a notable inclusion after missing the three-Test series against New Zealand and the one-off game against India.

Robinson, who made his Test debut in the summer of 2021, started his international career strongly. However, a back injury has prevented him from playing top-level cricket since the Caribbean tour in March. The Sussex seamer returned to action in the LV = County Championship last week.

ECB Men's Performance Director Mo Bobat stated that he is excited for England to face the Proteas after a thrilling summer of Test cricket. He addressed Robinson's return to the fold and revealed the seamer's inclusion in the England Lions squad to face South Africa at Canterbury next week.

Bobat said, as quoted by ecb.co.uk:

"After an excellent start to the summer under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, we're looking forward to an exciting Test series against a strong South Africa side. The selectors have picked a squad for the first two Tests at Lord's and Emirates Old Trafford with continuity in mind.

"It's good to get Ollie Robinson back in the mix after his recent injury. He will continue his progress by playing for the Lions against South Africa in a four-day match at Canterbury next week."

Pace bowler Jamie Overton, who shone in his Test debut against New Zealand at Headingley, will miss the entire series. He picked up hand and foot injuries in Surrey's County Championship game against Warwickshire.

It's worth noting that Ben Stokes and Co. are unbeaten in Test cricket this summer, having whitewashed New Zealand and beaten India by eight wickets at Edgbaston. Nevertheless, the Proteas are expected to present a formidable challenge.

England's squad for the first two Tests against South Africa

Lord's will host the first Test from August 17 21, followed by the second at Old Trafford from the 25 to 29. South Africa will end their tour with the final Test at the Oval, beginning on September 8.

The tourists secured the three-game T20 series last week, bowling England out for 101 while defending 191. The ODI series preceding that was drawn.

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root.

