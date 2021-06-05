"Ollie Robinson's debut is as impressive as we have seen for a long time for England"- Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was impressed with Ollie Robinson's performance in his debut Test against New Zealand. Vaughan termed Robinson's performance as the best he has seen by an English debutant in a long time.

The fast bowler made a promising start to his career by returning with figures of 4-75 in 28 overs in the first innings. The 27-year-old then backed it up with a crucial contribution of 42 runs with the bat on Day 4 of the Test.

However, Ollie Robinson's first Test was marred by controversy when some of his racist and sexist tweets resurfaced online. Nevertheless, Vaughan is happy with what he has seen on the field from the 27-year-old fast bowler and tweeted:

"If we are looking at just on-field cricket matters, then Ollie Robinson's debut is as impressive as we have seen for a long time for England... he looks a player we should see a lot more of going forward."

The Kiwis were on course to a massive first innings total as they were 288/3 at one point. However, the Black Caps were eventually bowled out for 378 with Robinson being the pick of the bowlers for the home team.

Ollie Robinson set to miss next Test against New Zealand

England's Ollie Robinson issues a statement of apology after racist and sexist tweets from his account resurfaced on the day he made his Test debut. pic.twitter.com/VYozhSeo30 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 2, 2021

As per reports in The Telegraph UK, England will drop Ollie Robinson for the second Test against New Zealand despite his impressive performances on the field. It is believed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are keen to make an example out of the pacer in their bid to boot discrimination out of the game.

The bowler issued an apology at the end of the first day of play stating he "deeply regrets his actions" and is "embarrassed" by his old tweets. However, it seems like the apology isn't going to prevent him from getting the axe.

Michael Vaughan slammed the ECB for not doing their "due diligence" on the bowler before handing him his Test debut. Vaughan suggested that the board should be running a thorough background check on a player who is in line to play for the national team.

