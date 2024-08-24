"On 98, I was thinking about running down and launching it" - Jamie Smith on scoring his maiden ton in 1st 2024 ENG vs SL Test

England wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith revealed that he was ready to risk the prospect of getting to his maiden Test hundred by continuing to bat aggressively. The 24-year-old has made a commanding start to his international career, and made the most of his promotion to No.6 in Ben Stokes' absence.

Smith was one of the biggest takeaways from England's recent 3-0 triumph over the West Indies at home. He has proved to be the right candidate so far after England made the radical decision to drop both Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes from the red-ball setup.

The youngster was unbeaten on 72 at the end of Day 2, helping England attain a lead at Old Trafford. He scored his runs at a brisk pace in the opening session of the third day to reach the three-figure mark in no time. There were moments of deja vu when Smith was nearing the milestone as he was dismissed for 95 in the third Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Trending

Jamie Smith was spared from taking the risky route as he was handed a half volley on his pads by Milan Rathnayake, which he comfortably placed into the deep to reach the landmark without any hiccups.

On 98, I was thinking about running down and launching it but I'm not going to change the way I was playing just because of the sake of a milestone. It was nice to come away with it but if I changed the way I was playing and got out I would've been annoyed," Smith said after the day's play.

Smith was eventually dismissed for 111, but his contribution helped England put on 358 runs and claim a sizeable lead.

"It was a pretty good feeling, I felt like I missed out against West Indies so it was more special to get over the line but putting on some runs and getting us into a lead was the most important thing. It was tough going with how slow the outfield was, there were less boundaries than you're hoping for and less value for shots because it's a flat wicket so I had to put in harder graft than other innings but it was really enjoyable," he continued.

England are inching closer to victory after reducing Sri Lanka to 204-6 to close out Day 3. The visitors have only an 82-run lead with the tailenders to follow.

"I don't feel like I'm out of my depth" - Jamie Smith

The youngster, who has 62 first-class appearances to his name since making his debut for Surrey in 2019, looked comfortable in the England setup from the word go. His ability to bat in different gears, and hang about with the tail makes him a valuable asset in the lower-middle order.

"The main feeling has been of enjoyment, I've really enjoyed playing in this side and being out there. I don't feel like I'm out of my depth, everyone is high quality and you don't feel like you're battling. It was great to get a century, it's something you wish for and a nice one to tick off," Smith said during the same interaction.

England will be on the lookout to claim the remaining four Sri Lankan wickets in quick succession and finish the contest on the penultimate day itself to continue their ascent up the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️