"On this day in 2019, Cricket lost" - Fans recall England's World Cup triumph with mixed emotions

Lord's erupts as the hosts win the 2019 World Cup. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 14, 2022 07:04 PM IST

July 14, 2022 marks the third anniversary of England's thrilling win over New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup at Lord's. The hosts became world champions for the first time as they beat the Kiwis on the boundary count, in what is regarded as arguably the best ODI match ever played.

Ben Stokes was the hero for England once again, as his incredible knock under pressure ensured that the hosts took the game to a Super Over. Unbelievably, even the Super Over ended in a tie and the Kiwis lost the game as they had hit fewer boundaries.

Although the rules regarding boundary counts have been changed, this game still remains famous for various reasons. While some fans on Twitter recalled this as an incredible day in English cricket, others still believe New Zealand were robbed of a World Cup title.

Here are some of the reactions:

Been 3 years already 😭 Shame the main players in the squad haven't played a single game together since. twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…
3 years of this😐 https://t.co/e6DdKAleha
The single greatest moment in ODI cricket. https://t.co/tASGB6bMnJ
Can't even imagine the outrage had something similar happened to us in the final if we had won vs New Zealand. twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…
3️⃣ years and people still crying about boundary count 🤣🤣🤣World Champions, we know what we are 🏆 https://t.co/ZTXVShkDFH
3 years since the craziest and greatest sporting day I think I'll ever see in my lifetime. Of course, the battle of the Goats was going on just 30 minutes away at Wimbledon. Still can't get my head around how many never seen before things happened that day, truly mind blowing twitter.com/ICC/status/115…
can’t believe this was 3 years ago, will always remember being sat in the living room with my family shouting at the tv, best day to be an England fan https://t.co/jYXLb8PERq
@danjadz_ Worst day to be a kiwi fan!Should never been allowed to be decided on boundariesIf the game had actually been washed out the kiwis would have also got their name on the trophy. Yet they play, tie and miss out to a crazy tiebreaker probably no one thought they’d actually need.
On this day in 2019, Cricket lost. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Where Icc rules killed the spirit of this game . twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
On this day in 2019, The greatest ODI match ever in cricket history happened. https://t.co/de2GaCz7Jc
@CricCrazyJohns Not A Win in my book

World Cup win justified England's white-ball revolution

After a disappointing exit from the 2015 World Cup, England's white-ball future seemed gloomy. However, they underwent a complete reboot under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan and began recruiting players who suited their ideology of fearless cricket.

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, and Jos Buttler became the new faces of their batting with the likes of Joe Root, Morgan and Ben Stokes adding stability. Totals above 300 began to be chased down for fun and they also ended up breaking records for the highest ODI score.

Also Read Story Continues below

Winning the World Cup would have been a fairytale end to their four-year plan as they were the hosts of the showpiece event. It didn't look like they would win it at one point in the final, but incredible individual performances from Stokes and later by Jofra Archer in the Super Over ensured England won.

The image of Buttler taking the bails off to run out Martin Guptill on the last ball of the World Cup has become immortal in cricketing history.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
