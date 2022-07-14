"On this day in 2019, Cricket lost" - Fans recall England's World Cup triumph with mixed emotions

July 14, 2022 marks the third anniversary of England's thrilling win over New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup at Lord's. The hosts became world champions for the first time as they beat the Kiwis on the boundary count, in what is regarded as arguably the best ODI match ever played.
Ben Stokes was the hero for England once again, as his incredible knock under pressure ensured that the hosts took the game to a Super Over. Unbelievably, even the Super Over ended in a tie and the Kiwis lost the game as they had hit fewer boundaries.
Although the rules regarding boundary counts have been changed, this game still remains famous for various reasons. While some fans on Twitter recalled this as an incredible day in English cricket, others still believe New Zealand were robbed of a World Cup title.
World Cup win justified England's white-ball revolution
After a disappointing exit from the 2015 World Cup, England's white-ball future seemed gloomy. However, they underwent a complete reboot under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan and began recruiting players who suited their ideology of fearless cricket.
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, and Jos Buttler became the new faces of their batting with the likes of Joe Root, Morgan and Ben Stokes adding stability. Totals above 300 began to be chased down for fun and they also ended up breaking records for the highest ODI score.
Winning the World Cup would have been a fairytale end to their four-year plan as they were the hosts of the showpiece event. It didn't look like they would win it at one point in the final, but incredible individual performances from Stokes and later by Jofra Archer in the Super Over ensured England won.
The image of Buttler taking the bails off to run out Martin Guptill on the last ball of the World Cup has become immortal in cricketing history.