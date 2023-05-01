"On the field we always have good battles, but off the field we are good friends" - Pujara on Steve Smith joining Sussex ahead of WTC final 

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about Steve Smith ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. The former Australia skipper has finalized a deal with Sussex as he aims to adjust to the English conditions for the crucial final as well as the subsequent Ashes series.

Pujara, who was not roped in by any IPL team, took a break post the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India following which he departed for England to join Sussex. The right-handed batter recently scored a sublime 151 in Sussex's draw against Gloucestershire in the County Championship.

Speaking about Smith, with whom he is set to play alongside for the first time ever, the Indian batter told Sussex Cricket:

"We have spoken, but most of the time we have played against each other. It is never for the same team, so it will be exciting and I will try and get his thoughts, try and know him a little better. We will be playing WTC final (against each other), so it will be mixed feelings.On the field we always have good battles, but off the field we are good friends."

Smith was recently part of the broadcast team for the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) but is expected to be available for Sussex's next contest against Worcestershire from May 4 onwards.

"We are all looking forward to having him here" - Cheteshwara Pujara on Steve Smith

Pujara and Smith are vital cogs for their respective national sides when it comes to the longest format. The former Australian skipper is currently the No.3-ranked batter in Test cricket, while Pujara has also been among the runs since his return to the Indian side.

Stating that Smith's presence in the team will benefit Sussex as a whole, Pujara said:

"He (Smith) is a great influence to have in the team and the guys will be looking forward to having him in the dressing room and will try and have a chat to him and learn from him, just to see how he prepares as he has a lot of experience."

He continued:

"We are all looking forward to having him here and sharing his experience as he has a lot of knowledge about the game and it will be nice to have his input."

The WTC final is scheduled to take place at The Oval from June 7 onwards. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side have already announced their squad for the marquee contest.

