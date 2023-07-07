“On home conditions, I can bowl as well” – Mark Wood on his fifer in 3rd Ashes Test

Mark Wood starred with the ball for England during Day 1 of the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday (July 6). The speedster finished with figures of 5-34 as Australia were bundled out for 263 in 60.4 overs.

Wood made the difference with his searing pace, cloaking 150+kmph consistently. The right-arm pacer first dismissed Usman Khawaja, who shone for the visitors in the first two Tests. Later, he finished the tail quickly as the Aussies collapsed from 240-4 to 263 all-out within nine overs.

Following his exploits with the ball, Wood expressed his delight at delivering for England on his return to the playing XI after being benched for the first two Ashes Tests. He told Sky Sports:

“I haven’t played a Test match in a while, but to be able to come back thoroughly fresh and produce that was pretty special. I was really happy that I could show that on home conditions, I can bowl as well.”

He continued:

“Amazing! Great feeling to get five wickets, first time in front of my Mom and Dad. So, that was a lovely moment to see them in the stand. The team is in a good position.”

For the uninitiated, Wood has played 13 Tests at home and 15 away. It was only his second Test at home (Leeds), the last versus New Zealand in 2015.

Watch Mark Wood's Ashes fifer below:

“All of a sudden, it looked very different” – Mark Wood reserves ultimate praise for centurion Mitchell Marsh in 3rd Ashes Test

Mark Wood also lauded Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, whose century helped Australia post a respectable score in their first innings.

The 33-year-old credited the right-handed batter for dominating the bowling during his counter-attacking innings:

“Tricky because somewhere around Australia where we felt a couple of wickets away all of a sudden, but I thought Mitchell Marsh played fantastically well.

"He is difficult to bowl at that period. When the ball went from zip off the wicket, all of a sudden, it looked very different when he was in. We thought it hasn’t got that sort of zip.”

Wood added:

“Once a new batter comes in, it’s tough again. So, if the lads can get in, it’s a par score. The outfield is rapid, rock hard. I think we can score quickly if the lads can get in.”

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Mark Wood said it was a great feeling to grab five wickets especially in front of his parents "I was really happy that I could show it on home conditions"Mark Wood said it was a great feeling to grab five wickets especially in front of his parents "I was really happy that I could show it on home conditions" 😅Mark Wood said it was a great feeling to grab five wickets especially in front of his parents ❤️ https://t.co/RVVvqHouDj

It’s worth noting that Marsh scored run-a-ball 118 and shared a 155-run partnership with Travis Head to help the visitors recover from 85-4. It was Marsh's first Test since 2019/

In response to Australia’s 263, England were 68=3 at stumps on Day 1, with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root at the crease. Australian captain Pat Cummins dismissed Ben Duckett and Harry Brook for single-digit scores.

