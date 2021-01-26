"Once he is settled in, he can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition": Ajinkya Rahane on Rishabh Pant

Ajinkya Rahane, India's stand-in skipper in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, provided a sneak peek of Rishabh Pant's game-plan in Test cricket.

Rahane said that Rishabh Pant, the only Indian wicketkeeper with Test hundreds in both England and Australia, likes to get his eye in. But once he is set, the left-hander looks to take the attack to the opposition.

Speaking to the Times of India, Ajinkya Rahane explained how Rishabh Pant's aggressive approach helped Team India win their second consecutive Test series Down Under.

"The hundred which he (Rishabh Pant) got the last time in Australia, the one in England, they all bear the same style. His batting clearly spells out one thing: he takes his time initially, and once he's settled in, he can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. I think that's his template. He clearly backs his game," Ajinkya Rahane said.

Rishabh Pant is well aware of his gameplan: Ajinkya Rahane

Rishabh Pant was the highest run-scorer for India in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series.

Rishabh Pant's poor shot selection has been under the scanner in the recent past. However, Ajinkya Rahane believes Pant should back his natural game, something the left-hander did with aplomb in the recent Test series Down Under.

In three Tests, Rishabh Pant scored 274 runs at an average of 68.50. His blistering 97 in Sydney gave the visitors an outside chance of pulling off an unlikely victory. Disappointed at not finishing things off, the 23-year-old scored an unbeaten 89 in the series decider to help Team India breach Australia's 'Fortress' Gabba.

"He is well aware of his gameplan. The same strategy worked for him in Sydney, where he got 97. He was very disappointed there when he got out. He played a similar innings in Brisbane as well. Now, we've seen how he likes to play his cricket," Ajinkya Rahane asserted.

Following his exploits Down Under, Rishabh Pant has expectedly been named in India's team for the first two Tests against England at home.

Despite his batting prowess, Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping remains a work in progress, which is why Wriddhiman Saha often gets the nod over Pant.

However, with the left-hander all set to play his first Test on home soil, it remains to be seen if Rishabh Pant plays as a specialist batsman or also keeps wickets despite Saha being the better wicketkeeper.