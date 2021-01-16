"One of the best players of spin this country has produced"- Nasser Hussain praises Joe Root

Joe Root's unbeaten 168 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle has impressed Nasser Hussain, who termed the right-hander one of the best players of spin England have ever produced.

Thanks to the captain's belligerent hundred, England reached 320-4 at stumps on Day-2 to lead Sri Lanka by 185 runs.

Nasser Hussain opined England are indebted to Joe Root for leading from the front. In his column in Daily Mail, Hussain wrote:

"As a captain, every decision you make becomes so much easier when you're doing well yourself. Conversely, it becomes such a difficult job when you are constantly worrying about your own runs. In 2021, England can't afford to have Root distracted. All of his energy needs to be directed at contributing as a batsman and leading the side."

The former player praised Joe Root for his near-impeccable technique against spin and his ability to judge length 'so quickly', saying in this regard:

"On Friday, his balance and poise at the crease were exceptional. He is one of the best player of spin this country has produced, and he rarely gets trapped in that in-between position of being half-forward. In fact, there was a moment before lunch when you could see he was cross with himself for doing just that. Otherwise, his decision-making was precise, either fully forward or, more regularly, right back on his stumps to play off the back foot. He has an ability to judge length so quickly."

'He is not selfish enough': Hussain on Joe Root

A message from the captain @root66 after his 18th Test century 💯👏



Day 2 Highlights: https://t.co/awwR0kldEx#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/tCJX9gr6S5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 15, 2021

Joe Root is often talked about in the same breath as Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson as three of the world's best Test batsman at the moment.

Advertisement

However, Root has also been subject to criticism for his inability to score big hundreds. Nasser Hussain also feels the same but says the batsman is determined to get a big one in Galle.

"My one criticism of Root in the past has been that he is not selfish enough after reaching 50. He hasn't got a selfish bone in his body. He embodies the team game, but grinding out a century is magnificent for both parties. Sometimes when he gets to 50, he starts laughing with the umpires and looks to become even busier, but there was none of that in Galle. Here was a bloke at the top of his game saying: 'You're going to need something special to get me out." said Hussain.

Joe Root's unbeaten 168 is already the highest score by an English batsman on Sri Lankan soil.

Joe Root becomes the only England player to score more than one Test hundred in Sri Lanka.#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/7RzG4et1EC — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 15, 2021

The 30-year-old averages 52.53 in Asian conditions, scoring 1366 runs in 15 Tests in the sub-continent.

With a busy Test season ahead, England would be glad to see their captain starting the new year in a rich vein of form.