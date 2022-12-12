One of the cleanest strikers in the game: Lisa Sthalekar on Richa Ghosh

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar feels Richa Ghosh made the biggest impact in the game between India and Australia on Sunday, December 11.

The wicketkeeper-batter struck three sixes in her explosive unbeaten cameo of 26 off just 13 balls. She later hit one more in the Super Over to help the Women in Blue complete a record win.

India seemed to be in a bit of trouble when they lost Smriti Mandhana for 79 chasing a mammoth target of 187. However, Ghosh smashed the very next ball she faced for a huge six to get the crowd going.

Her fearlessness impressed Sthalekar. The youngster didn't back down from taking on the bowlers and her clean striking helped India get ahead in the chase.

Speaking in a video on Cricbuzz, here's what Lisa Sthalekar had to say about Richa Ghosh's sensational cameo:

"Impact player was Richa Ghosh, again. She comes in and faces her first delivery, especially after Smriti Mandhana was dismissed, and deposits it into the stands. She hit four sixes in total. Talk about one of the cleanest strikers in the game and she was able to do it from ball one."

Lisa Sthalekar on where Aussies erred against Richa Ghosh

Lisa Sthalekar was disappointed that Australia didn't alter their length against Ghosh. The Aussies continued to feed fuller deliveries to the youngster, who gleefully deposited them into the stands.

Sthalekar feels the visitors could have mixed up their length and could have forced the youngster to try something out of her comfort zone. On this, Sthalekar stated:

"Australian bowlers gave Richa the length right in the slot to be hit. They didn't try to alter their lengths and bowl yorkers or short of length. Megan Schutt went for runs again and also dropped a catch, so fielding can be improved."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Watch Richa Ghosh rewriting h̷i̷s̷-𝘩𝘦𝘳-story in the 2nd Mastercard



#BlueKnowsNoGender #TeamIndia A hit that paid off RICH dividendsWatch Richa Ghosh rewriting h̷i̷s̷-𝘩𝘦𝘳-story in the 2nd Mastercard #INDvAUS T20I, LIVE NOW, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar A hit that paid off RICH dividends 😉Watch Richa Ghosh rewriting h̷i̷s̷-𝘩𝘦𝘳-story in the 2nd Mastercard #INDvAUS T20I, LIVE NOW, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#BlueKnowsNoGender #TeamIndia https://t.co/AVqEEJe3Bg

Ghosh's 26-run cameo in the second T20I was a solid follow-up to her 20-ball 36 in the first match of the series. She will hope to extend her run of quickfire contributions when India take on Australia in the third T20I on Wednesday, December 14.

Poll : 0 votes