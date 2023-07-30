Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh paid tribute to Stuart Broad's international career on Sunday, July 30, after the pacer announced his retirement. The 37-year-old English pacer revealed on Saturday that the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against Australia would be his final international game.

Ever since his announcement, many former and current players have been appreciating him for a memorable career. Yuvraj was also among them, dedicating a social media post to Broad. The two have history between them, as Yuvraj hit the pacer for six sixes in a single over during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Broad was an inexperienced young pacer back then and has recovered from that onslaught and went on to become one of the best Test bowlers of all time.

Yuvraj Singh captioned his post on Instagram:

"Take a bow @stuartbroad 🙇🏻‍♂️ Congratulations on an incredible Test career 🏏👏 one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady! 🙌🏻

"I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day" - Stuart Broad on being hit for 6 sixes by Yuvraj Singh early in his career

After the play on Day 3 of the 5th Ashes Test, Stuart Broad reminisced about key moments in an international career. He stated that having Yuvraj Singh hit him for six sixes in an over in 2007 played a huge role in his mental transformation.

Reflecting on the fateful incident, Broad said:

“Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? [22] I learned loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment. I'd rushed my preparation. I didn't have any sort of pre-ball routine."

He added:

“Ultimately, of course, I wish that didn't happen. I think what really helped me was it was a dead rubber, so it didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup or something. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount."