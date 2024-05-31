"One of those games will happen where they will not turn up" - Robin Uthappa predicts Ireland to potentially upset Pakistan at 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa predicted Ireland as a team that can potentially upset Pakistan at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.A. Pakistan are part of Group A, which includes India, Ireland, U.S.A., and Canada.

The Men in Green recently struggled in a 3-match T20I series against the Irish before eventually escaping with a 2-1 victory. Pakistan continued their shaky form by losing 2-0 in the following T20I series against England.

In a preview of the T20 World Cup on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Uthappa said:

"It’s just that Pakistan have been one of those teams where, in a tournament, especially in an ICC tournament, they have always been upset by somebody. There is one of those games. See, their fielding has been particularly iffy at all times. we have seen it in the latest Asia Cup that even happened. I think, across time, in fact, Pakistan’s fielding has been very shady I that sense. So I think, one of those games will happen where they will not turn up. I feel a team like Ireland can certainly upset them."

Ironically, Ireland inflicted World Cup pain on Pakistan in 2007 during the ODI edition in the West Indies.

However, Babar Azam's Men have impressed in the previous two T20 World Cups with a final and semi-final appearance.

"Stirling is someone who is quite underrated" - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa further praised Ireland skipper Paul Stirling as one of the most underrated white-ball batters and felt their potent batting lineup could be a massive threat to Pakistan.

Ireland qualified for the Super 12s in the 2022 T20 World Cup and stunned eventual champions England by 5 runs in their lone win.

"I think Stirling is someone who is quite underrated. Goes around the world playing league cricket and goes about his business in a very stellar fashion. I think he plays cricket very, very well. Just his approach to cricket is very good. Locan Tucker is also a solid bat. Wicket-keeper. Has consistently performed well. If you look at the batting order, I think it looks quite strong in itself," said Uthappa.

Uthappa also picked Josh Little as the bowler to watch out for from Ireland.

"Their bowling attack is also pretty good. Josh Little leads the attack He’s been very impressive not just for Ireland but but even when he has come to India to play in the IPL. Plays leagues around the world. He is a quick customer. Unassuming, He seems like he is not very quick. But he is actually very quick. Bowls a very heavy ball," concluded Uthappa.

Pakistan's final Group A game will be against the Irish in Florida on June 16. The top two sides from each of the four 5-team groups will advance to the Super Eights.

