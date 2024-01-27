“One of the great knocks by an Englishman in India” – Former India cricketer lauds Ollie Pope’s century in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha has lauded Ollie Pope’s century during England’s second innings on Day 3 (Saturday, January 27) of the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad.

The 37-year-old termed Pope’s century as one of the best by an English player in India. He commended the batter for his grit and determination as the visitors extended their lead to 126 and counting. He took the example of Kevin Pietersen’s century in Mumbai to explain its significance.

Ojha’s comments came as Pope stayed unbeaten on 148 off 208 balls, in an innings laced with 17 boundaries. The cricketer-turned-commentator told Cricbuzz:

“One of the great knocks by an Englishman in India. I had witnessed it in 2012 when Kevin Pietersen had smashed a century in Mumbai. He had played a big innings and took the match away from India’s grip. Today, they are placed in a similar scenario [like 2012].

"If Ollie Pope plays a session tomorrow, the way he is playing comfortably. Rehan Ahmed is also playing in a way that he’s not trying to find himself. So, anything can happen.”

Ojha continued:

“I want to say one thing about Ollie Pope. Always, when something new happens, then every time one wrong-headed person shows their willpower and then re-write history), he’s batted that way.

"It was not easy. He showed his discipline and grit. Playing at 148 not out, it’s a big thing. The way he single-handedly ran the game, a 126-run lead is too big. If they go a little ahead, then the Indian unit will have to think about it.”

For the unversed, Pietersen had played a similar innings during England’s tour of India in 2012-13, when they last won Test series in India (2-1).

Pietersen had scored 186 runs off 233 deliveries, including four sixes and 20 boundaries, during the first innings of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. England won that game by 10 wickets.

“That 112-run partnership, on a normal wicket, would’ve been 200-250” – Pragyan Ojha commends Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes’ partnership

Pragyan Ojha further commended the century partnership between Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes on the challenging pitch. The former left-arm spinner from Hyderabad credited the duo for England’s fightback in the Test match as they rescued England from 163/5. Ojha said:

“England were looking for a fightback and now they’ve got that. The way Ben Foakes batted with Pope was tremendous. That 112-run partnership, on a normal wicket, would’ve been 200-250. Above all, discipline and control of the mind.

"The way the ball was turning and Jasprit Bumrah was in his spell, it was not easy, but the duo showed pride and proved why the England team always evolves in front of any challenge.”

At stumps on Day 3, England were 316/6, leading by 126 runs, with Pope and Rehan Ahmed at the crease.

