"One-in-a-million bowler!" - Fans go gaga as Ravichandran Ashwin completes 500 wickets in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin became the only second Indian bowler to complete 500 wickets in Tests during Day 2 of the ongoing third game between India and England in Rajkot on Friday, February 16.

That achievement came as the off-spinner dismissed Zak Crawley, caught by Rajat Patidar at short fine leg to break the 89-run opening partnership for England.

Ashwin is now also the fastest spin bowler to complete 500 wickets in Tests. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer achieved the landmark in his 97th Test (183 innings), only behind Australia's Glenn McGrath (87 matches).

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for his exploits with the ball in Tests. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

"500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler! In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!"

Here are some more reactions:

The 37-year-old is now only behind former captain Anil Kumble for the most wickets for India in the format. The leg-spinner scalped 619 wickets in his illustrious Test career.

Other players to bag over 500 Test wickets are Nathan Lyon (517*), Courtney Walsh (519), Glenn McGrath (563), Stuart Broad (604), James Anderson (696*), Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

Ravichandran Ashwin helps India draw first blood against England in Rajkot Test

Ravichandran Ashwin helped India draw the first blood against England during the third Test in Rajkot on Friday.

At the time of writing, England were 140/1 after 25 overs. Batting first, India put up 445 in their first innings. India captain Rohit Sharma top scored with 131 runs off 196 balls, including three sixes and 14 boundaries.

Ravindra Jadeja also slammed his century, scoring 112 off 225 deliveries, hitting two sixes and nine boundaries. The duo shared a 204-run partnership to help the hosts recover from 33-3.

Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with 62 (66) and 46 (104), respectively. Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed 37 off 89, while Jasprit Bumrah added a handy 26 off 28.

Mark Wood starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with four wickets, while Rehan Ahmed picked up two wickets. James Anderson, Tom Hartley and Joe Root settled for one wicket each.

Follow the IND vs ENG Rajkot Test live score and updates here.

