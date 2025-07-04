"One should learn from Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir" - Yograj Singh's stunning Shubman Gill revelation amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh credited his son, Yuvraj Singh, and current head coach, Gautam Gambhir, after skipper Shubman Gill's record-breaking knock in the ongoing second England Test at Edgbaston. Gill produced a batting masterclass with his 269 off 387 deliveries in India's first-innings total of 587.

The youngster broke several records en route to his majestic knock, including becoming only the sixth Indian batter to score over 250 runs in a Test innings. Gill also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli for the highest Test score by an Indian in England and the highest-ever score by an Indian captain in Tests.

Talking to ANI about Yuvraj's influence on Gill and the latter's batting, Yograj said (via Sporting News):

"Yuvraj Singh personally coached Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill is a great player... One should learn from Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir about how to coach players. If Brian Lara can score 500 runs, why can't we?"

Gill also became the first Asian captain to score a double century in the SENA countries and one of only two Indian captains (Kohli the other) to score a double ton in overseas Tests. The 25-year-old smashed a brilliant 147 in the series opener, which was also his first game as India's Test captain.

However, the side could not finish the job as England chased down 371 in the final innings to take a 1-0 series lead.

"Worked on a few things before the series" - Shubman Gill on his double century in 2nd England Test

Shubman Gill spoke about fine-tuning his batting in the build-up to the England series after the memorable double century on Day 2 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. The Indian skipper entered the tour with a poor overseas record in Tests, especially in SENA countries.

However, he has put the questions around his Test batting to bed with his seventh century in the format and a fourth against England.

Talking to the broadcasters after close of play on the second day, Gill said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I worked on a few things before the series I thought were important for me going into Test cricket, and looking at the results, those things are working for me."

Gill's heroics has India well-placed in the crucial second Test, with England reeling at 77/3 in response to the visitors' first innings total of 587.

