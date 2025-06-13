“One missed tour doesn’t mean his career is over” - Harbhajan Singh’s huge claim on IPL star ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes all is not lost for Shreyas Iyer in Tests despite his exclusion from the squad for the upcoming England series. Team India will battle England in a five-Test series away from home, starting on June 20.

With the recent Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India boast a relatively inexperienced batting unit for the England series. Yet, despite excellent white-ball performances over the past year, Iyer couldn't find a place in the 18-member roster.

The 30-year-old hasn't been part of the Indian Test lineup since the home series against England in February 2024.

Talking about Iyer's exclusion on the sidelines of the Vidarbha Cricket League launch in Nagpur, Harbhajan said (via IANS):

"Shreyas Iyer is a very fine player. He’s proven himself in ODIs, performed in the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and IPL. So yes, he should’ve been in the squad. But maybe the selectors don’t see him as a red-ball player right now. If I were part of the selection committee, I would have considered him. But this is not the end — his journey is long, and he might even be a future ODI captain. One missed tour doesn't mean his career is over."

Iyer has struggled for consistency in his 14 Tests, averaging under 37 with a century and five half-centuries. However, he was impressive with the bat and as captain in the recently concluded IPL 2025, leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the final.

"These are the same youngsters who broke Australia’s fortress at the Gabba" - Harbhajan Singh on India's chances in England

Expand Tweet

Harbhajan Singh urged the young Indian side to believe in themselves in the upcoming Test series in England, pointing to their famous series win over Australia in 2020/21. Despite several injuries and other absences, India came back from a 0-1 deficit to win the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under by a 2-1 margin.

With Rohit's Test retirement, Shubman Gill will lead the Indian Test side, starting from the upcoming England tour.

"The team needs to believe in themselves — believe that they can win. This team has the ability,” Harbhajan said. “These are the same youngsters — Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant — who broke Australia’s fortress at the Gabba. Now it’s their turn to make history again. The opportunity is massive, and they should grab it with both hands," said Harbhajan (via the aforementioned source).

India have dominated England in Tests recently, winning six and losing only three out of their last 10 outing with a lone draw.

