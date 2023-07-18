“One of the most tactical series that I could remember” - Ricky Ponting analyzes contrasting captaincy of Cummins and Stokes 

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has described the ongoing Ashes 2023 as the “most tactical series” that he can remember due to contrasting captaincy styles. He labeled Australia’s Pat Cummins as an old-fashioned Test captain, adding that England’s Ben Stokes is someone who tries to make something happen almost every ball.

Both Cummins and Stokes have attracted praise as well as criticism for their tactics in Ashes 2023. The Aussie skipper’s decision to underutilize off-spinner Todd Murphy in the final innings at Headingley was questioned by some critics. Earlier, Stokes received flak for declaring England’s innings on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test.

In the latest episode of the ICC Review Show, Ponting shared his views on the two captains and their leadership styles.

“I think this has been one of the most tactical series that I could remember, because of the two different styles of play, probably two contrasting styles of leadership as well,” Ponting said.

The former Australian captain went on to elaborate:

“Pat (Cummins) is more of an old-fashioned sort of Test match captain where he sort of lets sets fields and lets plans sort of unravel and is happy to do it over a long period of time, whereas Stokes is a bit the other way. He's sort of trying to make something happen every ball and therefore sometimes plans never really have a chance to eventuate.”

Both Stokes and Cummins have played key roles for their team in Ashes 2023. While the England skipper has scored 309 runs at an average of 51.50, the Aussie captain has 15 wickets at 27 and has also chipped in with handy runs.

Ponting surprised by Cummins’ decision to hold back Murphy

Analyzing Cummins' decision to hold back Murphy in the fourth innings at Headingley, Ponting admitted that he was surprised by the move. He opined that England’s decision to promote Moeen Ali up to No. 3 could have played a role in the same.

“The only surprise that I had from the second innings of that game was that he (Cummins) probably didn't use Murphy a little bit earlier, which would have given him a chance to get into the game," he said.

"The longer he was held back, the harder it was going to be to introduce him into the game. So that would be the only question I would have had. But as I said, they had their rights and reasoning behind not bringing him into the game. Yes, there was some grass on that wicket at Headingley, but it was also really dry underneath. But come day four, it still wasn't turning," Ponting continued.

Chasing 251 at Headingley, England got home by three wickets as Harry Brook top-scored with 75. Murphy bowled only two overs in the innings.