"One more Test match didn't see the third day's evening" - Aakash Chopra says rank turners are coming back to bite India

Aakash Chopra has said that it is extremely unfortunate that the first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have ended within three days. He added that the decision to play on rank turners is coming back to bite India.

Australia defeated India by nine wickets in the third Test in Indore on Friday, March 3. The game ended in the first session of Day 3, with the visitors easily scoring the 76 runs that were required on the day.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was disappointed with the first three Tests not lasting the distance, saying:

"One more Test match didn't see the third day's evening. Two days and a session is what this game lasted for. It is extremely unfortunate. Three Test matches have been played and all matches ended on the third day. The series is standing at 2-1 after just nine days."

However, Chopra praised Australia for staging a brilliant comeback in the series, elaborating:

"We need to praise Australia here because of the way they made a comeback. They showed a little more resolve and resistance. The way they lost two matches, especially the way they collapsed in Delhi, all of us thought they won't be able to come back."

Rohit Sharma and Co. registered comprehensive wins against the Aussies in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi. The visitors seemed to have the upper hand heading into the third day in Delhi but were blown away on the day.

"He is one of the greatest" - Aakash Chopra lauds Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon was the Player of the Match in the Indore Test. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra praised Nathan Lyon for scripting Australia's turnaround, stating:

"We should praise Nathan Lyon. He picked up 11 wickets. He was the Player of the Match as well. He is one of the greatest, there is no doubt. He has done amazingly well earlier also, picked up eight wickets on the first day in Bangalore in 2017, but this contribution has come in a win."

However, Chopra feels the hosts have contributed to their downfall, explaining:

"The thing that is hurting me is that Lyon has the class but we don't see the same class in Kuhnemann or Todd Murphy. But we are bringing the two teams closer because we are making such pitches. It's coming back to bite India."

Lyon (8/64) ran through the Indian batting lineup in the second innings. Matthew Kuhnemann was the star performer with the ball in the first innings as his figures of 5/16 helped Australia bowl out the hosts for a paltry 109.

