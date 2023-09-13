"One thing is going to go against Ishan Kishan" - Aakash Chopra on the wicketkeeper-batter playing too many dot balls in the middle overs

Aakash Chopra feels Ishan Kishan's tendency to play too many dot balls can go against him as a middle-order batter.

Kishan scored 33 runs off 61 deliveries as India posted a 213-run total in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. The Men in Blue then bowled out Dasun Shanaka and Co. for 172 to complete a 41-run win and book their berth in the title decider on Sunday.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Kishan was sent ahead of KL Rahul to neutralize Dunith Wellalage's threat. He stated:

"Ishan Kishan did not get out to Dunith Wellalage. He was batting alright, although one thing is going to go against Ishan Kishan. He was sent at No. 4, made to bat slightly up the order, as the left-arm spinner was bowling well, which makes a lot of sense."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the wicketkeeper-batter struggled to place the ball for singles, an observation made by Irfan Pathan as well:

"Irfan Pathan was also talking about it on commentary that he is unable to take that many singles. He was playing too many dot balls and this was when you got to bat in the first 20 overs, although the pitch was slightly slow."

Kishan hit a six and a four but managed only 23 runs off the other 59 deliveries he faced. He offered a dead defense on numerous occasions instead of trying to maneuver the balls into gaps.

"Ishan Kishan's ability to rotate strike was a question and it will remain a question mark" - Aakash Chopra

While acknowledging that lack of preparation time rendered the pitch slow, Aakash Chopra added that Ishan Kishan's ability to rotate strike in the middle order is still questionable. He said:

"The pitch was slow because the square is the same even though the pitch might be new. You couldn't roll the pitch after watering it. So it becomes a spinner's paradise and we saw that, but Ishan Kishan's ability to rotate strike was a question and it will remain a question mark."

On the flip side, the cricketer-turned-commentator praised KL Rahul for once again proving his abilities as a middle-order batter. He elaborated:

"KL Rahul looked the most comfortable till the time he was batting. He uses his feet against the spinners and plays the sweep as well. I mean he has got that kind of ability and because of that he validated once again why you want him to be a part of the team in the middle order."

Rahul scored 39 runs off 44 deliveries and looked largely untroubled in the middle. Although he hit just two fours, he was busy at the crease and dominated the 63-run fourth-wicket partnership between him and Kishan.

