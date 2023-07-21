"One is Yashasvi Jaiswal" - Wasim Jaffer picks 3 players who can have a long run in the Indian team after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Wasim Jaffer has picked Yashasvi Jaiswal among the three batters who he feels will take Indian cricket forward after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli call it a day.

Rohit and Kohli have been the mainstays of the Indian batting department over the last several years. Jaiswal, who has made a promising start to his Test career with a century and a half-century in his first two innings against the West Indies but is yet to represent India in white-ball cricket, will hope to enjoy similar success in years to come.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Jaffer was asked to pick players who can have a long run in the Indian team after Rohit and Kohli. Jaiswal was the first player he named, reasoning:

"One is Yashasvi Jaiswal. I see him as a three-format player. He has performed amazingly well in the IPL and has made an excellent start in Test cricket."

Shubman Gill was the former Indian opener's second pick. The latter stated:

"Shubman Gill is the second name I will take. If we talk only about batting, I see these two players as very strong contenders who will take Indian cricket forward after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli."

Gill has had an outstanding start to his limited-overs career, averaging 65.55 and 40.40 respectively in the 24 ODIs and six T20Is he has played. However, he has not enjoyed similar success in Test cricket, aggregating 937 runs at a below-par average of 31.23 in 32 innings. The Punjab batter has also fallen cheaply in the two innings he has played in the ongoing Test series against the West Indies.

"Sai Sudharsan is a player who I have liked a lot" - Wasim Jaffer

Sai Sudharsan scored an unbeaten century against Pakistan A. [P/C: Twitter]

Wasim Jaffer concluded by picking Sai Sudharsan as another long-term prospect for India, elaborating:

"Sai Sudharsan is a player who I have liked a lot, the way he has played in the IPL. After that, he has scored a century against Pakistan A in the emerging teams' tournament that is going on. So I feel he can become a very good player in the future."

The Gujarat Titans batter amassed 362 runs at an impressive strike rate of 141.40 in his eight innings in IPL 2023, which included a 96-run knock off just 47 balls in the final. He scored an unbeaten 104 off 110 deliveries in India A's eight-wicket win against Pakistan A in their final group game of the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup.

