"Only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight" - Shaheen Afridi breaks suspense behind Pakistan players loading their baggage at airport

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi revealed why the players themselves loaded their luggage on the container truck at the Sydney airport. The photos and videos of the same went viral on social media recently, causing several speculations and even criticism of the board from fans.

However, the 23-year-old stated that the players were helping each other as only 30 minutes remained for them to catch the next flight.

Speaking to the reporters before Pakistan's first training session at Canberra, Afridi clarified the issue.

"We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and to save time. We call this team a family and helped them as a family," said Afridi.

The pacer added that there were only two personnel members to attend to them. However, they couldn't carry the luggage of all the players considering the hurry, forcing the players to help themselves.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia, including losing their last 14 Tests down under, dating back to 1999. The Men in Green are coming off a dismal 2023 World Cup campaign, finishing fifth and not qualifying for the semi-final.

"He is our main player" - Shaheen Afridi on Babar Azam

Babar Azam will be the key batter for Pakistan to overhaul Australia.

Shaheen Afridi hailed former skipper and star batter Babar Azam as the side's key player, thanks to the calming effect his presence in the middle brings to the dressing room.

Babar recently relinquished captaincy in all three formats following the World Cup, forcing Pakistan to appoint Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi as skippers in Tests and T20Is. Despite an impressive overall Test average of almost 48, the 29-year-old averages a dismal 27.80 in five Tests down under.

"Babar, he is our main player in the batting line-up, everyone plays around him. As long as he stays in the middle, the dressing room is satisfied and relaxed. He is a team player. The more we play as a team, the more it is good for us," said Shaheen.

Following a sensational 2022 in Tests with an average of almost 70, Babar has struggled in the red-ball format this year, averaging only 25.40 in three games.

Pakistan will take on the Prime Minister's XI at Canberra in their only warm-up game before the Test series, starting December 6. The first of three Tests begins at Perth on December 14.