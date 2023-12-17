“Only BCCI have tools to compete here” – Michael Vaughan reacts to Australia’s thumping win over Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has reacted to Pakistan’s 360-run loss to Australia in the first Test in Perth on Day 4 (Sunday, December 17). The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons that only Team India have the tools to compete in Australia.

Vaughan's comments can be put into perspective given India beat Australia 2-1 during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours under Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, respectively. Since then, Australia have won three home Test series against England, West Indies, and South Africa.

They continued their dominance at home with a comprehensive 360-run win earlier today, the scorecard of which can be seen in the tweet below:

Vaughan also reserved special praise for off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who became only the second off-spinner (after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralidharan) to enter the 500-wicket list in Test cricket.

Muralidharan (800) wickets, Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619) are the three other spinners to have taken 500+ wickets in Test cricket.

Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Aussies are so clinical .. they have everything covered for all conditions .. Well done to @NathLyon421 on 500 Test wickets .. Incredible achievement .. Only @BCCI have the tools to compete here in Oz at this stage ..”

The Aussies have not lost a Test series at home since a 2-1 loss against South Africa in 2016/17, besides their defeats against India. The Proteas, however, lost to Australia 2-0 when they last toured in 2022/23.

“Great start to the summer” – Pat Cummins reacts to Australia’s big win over Pakistan in Perth Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins was delighted to win the opening Test against Pakistan and go 1-0 ahead in the three-match series. He credited David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Nathan Lyon for their outstanding performance throughout the game. In his post-match comments, Cummins said:

"Great start to the summer. Everything fell in place really so couldn't be happier. We've played a lot of cricket here, it's an experienced side so the build-up was very chilled and relaxed."

He added:

"(On Warner) That was huge. His and Uzzy's (Usman Khawaja) partnership at the start really set it up for us. To get 350 odd (on the first day), we were really ahead of the game from the first day."

Cummins continued:

"(On Marsh) He's one of the favorites of the West, he's also one of my favorites. It's great to see him back in Australia and playing a Test after five (six) years."

He concluded:

"(On Lyon) 500 Test wickets around the world is huge. Couldn't be happier for him. He was out for six months with a calf injury and it's great to see him back."

Australia and Pakistan play the second Test in Melbourne from December 26.